Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market: The Next Booming Segment in the Global Market with Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Buffalo Americas, Inc. , Broadberry Data Systems Ltd, Cisco, Conceptronic, and More

Major Players such as Agami , Apple Inc, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Buffalo Americas, Inc. , Broadberry Data Systems Ltd, Cisco, Conceptronic, and More.

Different markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities are taken into account while studying market and preparing Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market business document.

Global network-attached storage (NAS) market is to register a healthy CAGR of 20.42% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increased reliance on digital content keeping small and mid-size businesses (SMBS) in the cloud environment.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market:

Increased reliance on digital content keeping small and mid-size businesses (SMBS) in the cloud environment Proliferation of the social media content together with technologies for high-speed data transfer like 4G & 5G



Need for an enormous amount of safe data storage devices for applications like video surveillance

Growing the attraction of NAS for home applications and SOHO environments

Security and privacy is a concern once data is stored in a remote location

Concerns regarding bandwidth performance for remotely hosted NAS

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

(GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Key Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market.

Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- Agami , Apple Inc, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Buffalo Americas, Inc. , Broadberry Data Systems Ltd, Cisco, Conceptronic, NETGEAR, eRacks Open Source Systems, Dell Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. , Red Hat, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Overland-Tandberg, Oracle and Nutanix among others.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

