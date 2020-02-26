Network Security Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2019-2026

In this new business intelligence Network Security market report, PMR serves a platter of market forecast, structure, potential, and socioeconomic impacts associated with the global Network Security market. With Porter’s Five Forces and DROT analyses, the research study incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of the positive and negative factors, as well as the opportunities regarding the Network Security market.

Key Players:

In June 2016, Fortinet, a security solution provider has acquired AccelOps, a network security monitoring, and analytics company. This acquisition helps to provide more efficient network security solutions for automated threat prevention feature.

In June 2016, Barracuda networks has entered into the distribution agreement with Synnex Australia to increase its presence in APAC region by offering cloud backup and storage solutions, and disaster recovery solution in Australia and New Zealand.

In March 2016, TrendMicro has acquired TippingPoint, network security Solution Company from HPE. This acquisition strengthens TrendMicro’s vulnerability management, threat protection, and advance network solution capabilities.

In Network Security market there are many other solution providers some of them are PaloAlto Networks, Sonicwall, McAfee, CheckPoint Software Technologies, AT&T, Microsoft, Cisco, Optiv Security Inc., Juniper and Siemens.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for network security solutions and its development. The market for Network security is growing considerably in U.S. due to the high adoption of network solutions among enterprises. Also, rising data breach and growth of financially targeted cyber-attacks has led enterprises to adopt advance network security solutions. Furthermore, the major solution vendors in Network security market are from North America, creating a high growth opportunity for users in these market.

In Europe region, the market for Network security is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for data loss prevention and data backup solutions among users. Countries such as Germany is implementing encryption solutions and regulating compliances in order to provide secure networking solutions to end-users.

The Asia Pacific region is following the Europe region in this Network security market. This market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of managed security services and the growing adoption of cloud-based security solutions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Network Security Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Network Security Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Europe By U.K. By France By Germany By Poland By Russia

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

