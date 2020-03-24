Network Security Policy Management Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2026

The global Network Security Policy Management market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Network Security Policy Management market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Network Security Policy Management are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Network Security Policy Management market.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlightswell-established players operating in the market, including Palo Alto Networks, Inc., AlgoSec Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint LLC, FireMon, LLC.,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. These key players are looking to increase their market share by expanding their current network security policy management market offerings in emerging economies.

Network Security Policy Management Market Segmentation

By Component

Software Cloud-based Public Private Hybrid On-premise

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Solution

Security Policy Management

Change Management System

Risk and Vulnerability Analysis

Application Connectivity Management

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

ByIndustry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Retail

Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Others (Education, Manufacturing)

By Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



