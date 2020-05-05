Neuroendocrine Tumors Market 2020-2026 Expected Statistical Growth || Leading Players – Ipsen Pharma, \Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

A comprehensive Neuroendocrine Tumors Market report underlines the specific study of the Healthcare industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The market data analysed and evaluated in this Neuroendocrine Tumors business document makes business achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. This report is very useful to all sizes of business which makes it simpler to take informed decisions regarding different facets of Healthcare industry. Neuroendocrine Tumors Market business document truly acts as a backbone to the business.

Global neuroendocrine tumors market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 2.80 Billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing prevalence of neuroendocrine tumors and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neuroendocrine tumors market are, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V, Sanofi S.A, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications and among others

Market Definition: Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

Neuroendocrine tumors are an oncology disorder in which cancer arises from neuroendocrine cells and proliferate almost all over the body. The organs affected by neuroendocrine tumors are mainly, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, gallbladder, pancreas, lungs and thyroid. It is seen rarely in thymus, kidneys, liver, prostate, skin and ovaries. The patient may experience indigestion, abdominal pain, difficulty in breathing, muscle weakness, jaundice, weight loss etc.

According to the statistics published in American Society of Clinical Oncology, the total prevalent population of neuroendocrine tumors in United States was over 170,000, it is estimated that 12,000 new cases of patients in United States diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumors each year.

Segmentation: Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Site of Origin

Carcinoid tumors in the lungs

Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors

Medullary thyroid carcinoma

Merkel cell carcinoma

Pheochromocytoma of the adrenal gland

Small cell lung cancer

Large cell lung cancer

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Hormonal therapy

Immunotherapy

Surgery

Medication

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Mechanism of Cation type

Somatostatin analogs

Tyrosine kinase inhibitor

Peptide receptor radionuclide

Alfa-interferon

Proton-pump inhibitors

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Drug Type

Everolimus

Sunitinib malate

Lorlatinib

Nivolumab

Dacomitinib

Brigatinib

Durvalumab

Atezolizumab

Alectinib

Crizotinib

Topotecan hydrochloride

Bevacizumab

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Advanced Accelerator Applications received FDA approval for Lutathera (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), a radioactive somatostatin receptor acting as a Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT), indicated for the treatment of adult patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). Previously, drug also received Orphan Drug designation by both the US FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA)

In April 2019, Merck & Co., Inc received expanded approval from the US FDA for Keytruda (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy as a first line treatment of patients with stage III non-small cell lung cancer

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of neuroendocrine tumor in geriatric population worldwide

Accelerating demand of treatment and novel therapies

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness about novel therapies and clinical development for neuroendocrine tumors

Competitive Analysis: Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

Global neuroendocrine tumors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neuroendocrine tumors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa

