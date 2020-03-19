New Report Details about Cellulose Esters Market Forecast to 2027 – Future Prospects with Top Leading Key Players like Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, China National Tobacco Corporation

The Cellulose Esters Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

ACORDIS CELLULOSIC FIBERS INC.

CELANESE CORPORATION

CHINA NATIONAL TOBACCO CORPORATION

DAICEL CORPORATION

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS

SAPPI LIMITED

SICHUAN PUSH ACETATI

SOLVAY

Cellulose esters are usually derived from natural cellulose by reacting them with acid chlorides, organic acids, or anhydrides. The synthesis of common cellulose esters such as cellulose acetate on commercial scale is commonly done by esterification of cellulose by reacting them with acid anhydrides in presence of mineral acid catalysts. They are widely used in the chemicals and materials industry as they display excellent pigment wetting characteristics, superior flow properties, and short drying or curing time. Cellulose esters are used in manufacturing tool handles and tooth brushes as their use in the manufacturing allows for enhanced ergonomics owing to their ability to take many forms while being resistant to harsh working environments.

The global cellulose esters market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for cellulose esters from the paints and coatings industry. The near-Newtonian flow characteristics, high compatiblity with a wide range of solvents and the ability to readily dissolve in many common acrylate monomers makes cellulose esters the preferred material as an additive or a co-resin in the formulation of various thermosetting and thermoplastic coating systems. Cellulose esters are increasingly used in numerous paints, coatings, and ink formulations to improve their performances.

