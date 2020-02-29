New research report offers detailed research on developments in FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe Market

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe market.

In global market, Future Pipe Industries (FPI) is the global leader, which take a market share of 11%, followed by Amiantit and National Oilwell Varco (NOV). Top 3 players take a market share of 28%.

Looking to the future, the world FRP GRP GRE Pipe consumption market will reach to 3.4 billion USD in 2023, with the CARG of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023, the sales will reach to 84.2 million meters.

In 2019, the market size of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe is 2480 million US$ and it will reach 3710 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe.

This report studies the global market size of FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the FRP/GRP/GRE Pipe production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Amiantit

ZCL Composites

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

Jizhou Zhongyi

Market Segment by Product Type

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Market Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

