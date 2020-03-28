New Research Report on 2-Methylpropene Market, 2019-2025
2-Methylpropene Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for 2-Methylpropene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the 2-Methylpropene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
2-Methylpropene Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Companies Mentioned in the Report
Major players operating in the 2-methylpropene market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasel Industries NV, TPC Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and others. The global 2-methylpropene market has been segmented as follows:
2-Methylpropene Market: By Product
- Butyl Rubber
- Polyisobutylene
- MMA Monomer
- Isooctane
- MTBE
- Others(Plastics, ETBE)
2-Methylpropene Market: By Application
- Rubber Manufacturing
- Pharmaceuticals
- Fuel & Lubricants
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Antioxidants
- Agrochemicals
- Others(Plastic Explosives, Neopentaoic Acid, and Methallyl Chloride)
2-Methylpropene Market: By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)
- India
- China
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
The 2-Methylpropene Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
