New Research Report on Data Management Platforms Market , 2019-2027

Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Neustar, Inc., Rocket Fuel, Inc., Turn Inc., KBM Group LLC, Cxense ASA, Lotame Solutions, Inc., Krux Digital, LLC, and eXelate, Inc.

Key Segments

By Data Source

First Party Data

Second Party Data

Third Part Data

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End-User

Media Agency

Brand/Retailer

Publisher

Ad Network

Key Regions covered:

North America

U.S. Canada



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Europe

Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe



SEA & Others of APAC India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC



China

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Neustar, Inc.

Rocket Fuel, Inc.

Turn Inc.

KBM Group LLC

Cxense ASA

Lotame Solutions, Inc.

Krux Digital, LLC

eXelate, Inc.

