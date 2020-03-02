New Trends of Lining Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027

In 2029, the Lining market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Lining market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Lining market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for waterborne linings due to growing environmental regulations and consumer awareness will drive the linings market globally. As a result, a shift from solventborne linings to waterborne linings will be witnessed during the forecast period.

By Product Type, Epoxy Linings Market Is Expected to Register High Value –Volume Growth over the Forecast Period

Due to its excellent resistance to various chemicals, epoxy linings have always witnessed greater demand among all product types. Currently, epoxy linings hold a major market share in the global linings market. With technological advancements and the shift from solventborne to waterborne linings, epoxy linings have been well developed and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% in the global linings market in terms of volume throughout 2028 – 2028.

China Dominates Market; Western European and Eastern European Countries Tipped to Be High Growth Markets by the End of Forecast Period

The China linings market accounted for a value share of 35.3% in 2018 and is forecast to maintain its dominance in the global linings market over the forecast period. The Europe and India linings markets are projected to represent steady incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2028, while the North America linings market is estimated to expand at significant CAGR in terms of value – volume over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the players reported in this study on the Global Linings market include The Jotun Group, The Sherwin Williams Company, Hempel A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., Polycorp Ltd., Teknos Group, GBT-BÜCOLIT GmbH, STEULER-KCH GmBH, Ultimate Linings, Ltd., Sauereisen, Inc., Solvay SA, and PPG Industries, Inc.

