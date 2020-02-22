Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Research 2020-2025: Global Industry Top Players (Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Abbott)

Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2025. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the early diagnosis and more précised prognosis of various types of cancer, the next generation cancer diagnostics are gaining faster adoption. Moreover, increasing cases of oncology and advancements in genomics research are primarily driving the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the global infertility treatment market are given below:

Technology:

NGS-based cancer diagnostics

qPCR & Multiplexing

Lab-on- a- chip (LOAC) & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR)

Protein microarrays-based cancer diagnostics

DNA microarrays-based cancer diagnostics

Type:

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Others

Applications:

Biomarker Development

CTC Analysis

Proteomic Analysis

Epigenetic Analysis

Genetic Analysis

Functions:

Therapeutic Monitoring

Companion Diagnostics

Prognostic Diagnostics

Cancer Screening

Risk Analysis

Agilent Technologies (Dako)

Almac Group

Cepheid

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Novartis AG

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Technology

Chapter 6. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type

Chapter 7. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Application

Chapter 8. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Function

Chapter 9. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

Target Audience of the Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Study

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

