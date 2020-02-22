Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Research 2020-2025: Global Industry Top Players (Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Abbott)
Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2025. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the early diagnosis and more précised prognosis of various types of cancer, the next generation cancer diagnostics are gaining faster adoption. Moreover, increasing cases of oncology and advancements in genomics research are primarily driving the market growth.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the global infertility treatment market are given below:
Technology:
- NGS-based cancer diagnostics
- qPCR & Multiplexing
- Lab-on- a- chip (LOAC) & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR)
- Protein microarrays-based cancer diagnostics
- DNA microarrays-based cancer diagnostics
Type:
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Others
Applications:
- Biomarker Development
- CTC Analysis
- Proteomic Analysis
- Epigenetic Analysis
- Genetic Analysis
Functions:
- Therapeutic Monitoring
- Companion Diagnostics
- Prognostic Diagnostics
- Cancer Screening
- Risk Analysis
- Agilent Technologies (Dako)
- Almac Group
- Cepheid
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- GE Healthcare
- Illumina, Inc.
- Janssen Global Services, LLC
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Novartis AG
- Perkin Elmer, Inc.
- Qiagen
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Research Methodology
Chapter 2. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Definition & Scope
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry Dynamics
Chapter 5. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Technology
Chapter 6. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type
Chapter 7. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Application
Chapter 8. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Function
Chapter 9. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence
Target Audience of the Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Study
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
