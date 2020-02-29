Next Generation Search Engines Market 2020 By Platform (Mobile, Desktop), Geography, Trends

The Global Next Generation Search Engines market is valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022. Search engine technology offers a framework or methodology to enable search over the World Wide Web. The software program searches its database for the words designated as search items.

Get More Information about this report at: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/215436?utm_source=Manoj

The search engine system typically consists of the indexing server and the directories, which helps in the retrieval of data. Automated systems continuously search for content to keep abreast of recently updated content on the web.

Close to 70% of Asian and African markets are yet to be penetrated by the internet which leaves a huge opportunity for native language search engines, as the literacy rate in these regions is considerably less than the developed market. It also opens up a plethora of opportunities for advertisers as well as existing search engine providers. The huge search engine market war is just heating up with considerable competitors rising to challenge Google’s dominance. Although Google has close to 80% dominance in the search market, companies like Facebook and Quora are able to erode Google’s revenues by creating targeted niche markets in their respective segments. In this report, we will also evaluate the social and knowledge search market which is estimated to be around USD 30 billion.

Recently, Google acquired Jetpac, which is the creator of apps including city guides that analyzes Instagram photos and automatically creates guides based on the collected data. Jetpac has coverage of over 6,000 cities from all around the world that uses this particular approach. By analyzing every pixel of the world’s Instagram photos, it provides the user with real pictures of exciting places. Google intends to apply this method of search to Google Glass, which could help enhance Google’s image search. The current search assistants suiting this particular market are Siri, Google Now and Cortana, which have in fact made searching for data on mobile devices comparatively easier. Many other similar products are being developed to enhance the user’s search experience on multiple mobile platforms.

With the growing demand for simplified search options by multiple users across the globe, the next generation search engine market is expected to grow rapidly.

DRIVERS

The driving forces for the next generation search engines market are:

Growing number of smart phones and smart phone users

Increased connectivity

4G or LTE adoption

RESTRAINTS

The major concerns with the next generation search engines are:

Associated privacy concerns

Outreach

Unavailability of multiple languages

Lack of trust in terms of search results

WHAT THE REPORT OFFERS

Next generation search engine market overview and market analysis with its applications in the industry and information on drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors responsible for changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies that can influence the market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

Make an Inquiry before Buying at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/215436?utm_source=Manoj

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.