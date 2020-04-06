Next Generation Sequencing Market Trends, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2022

Next generation sequencing is a DNA sequencing technology that has taken genomic research to the next level. Due to its ability to sequence DNA, NGS technologies have drawn eyes in scientific research. An entire human genome can be sequenced within a single day. On the other hand, the previous technologies used to take about a decade to prepare the final result.

This market was valued at XX in the year XXXX and is expected to grow to XX at an annual growth rate of XX per cent. It is expected to reach a valuation of XX after the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Technological advancements in the field of Next Generation Sequencing has brought the cost of DNA sequencing down by a significant amount. The increasing uptake of NGS in research laboratories. These are the factors that help in the growth of the market.

However, the quickness of the process can sometimes interfere with its accuracy. Legal issues stand as a roadblock. Interpreting complex data is a huge challenge. Lack of skilled professionals hampers the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global next generation sequencing market is segmented into application, technology, products, end users and geography.

On the basis of application the market is classified into:

Personalized medicine

Genetic screening

Agricultural and animal research

Technology partitions the market into the following:

Whole genome sequencing

Targeted resequencing

Chip sequencing

Whole exome sequencing

Methyl sequencing

De Novo sequencing

When it comes to products, the market gets segmented into the following:

Instruments

Consumables and services

Reagents

End users vary into the following:

Hospitals

Research labs

Pharmaceutical firms

Geography also segments the market into the following

North America

Latin America

Middle East

Europe

Asia Pacific

Geographical Analysis

North America has the largest share in the market followed by Europe. This is because of increased investment in Research and Development. The increasing awareness regarding the investment in healthcare is a major reason for this lead. The Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest growing markets with increasing funding and availability of qualified personnel. Also the countries in this region have less strict rules and regulations. Many business friendly policies have been introduced in these countries which has also improved the FDI scenario in the region. These are major reasons why the Asia Pacific region is seen as the next big thing in the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are:

Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Pacific Biosciences (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies (U.S.)

BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute) (China)

Qiagen (The Netherlands)

Biomatters Ltd (New Zealand)

Genomatix Software GmbH (Germany)

