Night Vision (IR) Surveillance cameras Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027
companies profiled in the report include FLIR Systems, Axis Communications AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Pelco Corporation, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems plc., L-3 Communications Holdings, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Night vision (IR) surveillance camera vendors are focusing on increasing their market presence through strategic partnerships and the development of low-cost advanced solutions. Video analytics and intelligent imaging are the key focus areas of night vision cameras vendors currently.
The global night vision (IR) surveillance cameras market is segmented as below:
Night Vision (IR) Surveillance Cameras Market
By Shape
- Box Cameras
- Dome Cameras
- Bullet Cameras
By Type
- Fixed Cameras
- PTZ Cameras
By End-use
- Public Sector and Defense
- Retail
- Transportation
- Industrial
- Stadiums
- Business Organizations
- Others (Hospitality, Education, and Residential)
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India
