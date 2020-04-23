No Indication of Spacecraft Launch or even Preparations For Engine Experiment: Satellite Facility Sohae.

The latest satellite commercial images released of the Sohae Satellite Launch station shows no signs of arrangements for either a missile launch or engine check while the infrastructure is in operation.

Photos from 23 December indicate efforts to remove snow from the roads heading to all major installations. Additional progress is inevitable with about two small segments from the Vertical Engine Test Stand to the VIP Evaluation Facility. Ice is still visible on the test stand itself.

In parallel to roads entry streets, parking areas and courtyards, the administration and safety headquarters location, the horizontal assembly structure, the NADA management, and launch management structure, the VIP accommodation region and the housing and support region cleared. The snow-clearing trend implies that these structures get staffed as design also starts from the entrances to the building.

The picture from 14 January shows a few further actions. At the safety checkpoint of the engine’s test stand is what seems to be a tiny truck or minivan. A group of four vehicles, probably leaving the unit, drive on the pathway coming from the security checkpoint. Such machines have unclear purposes.

Removal of snow has started on the launch platform around the central processing facility, but progress has proved minimal.