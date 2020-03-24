Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Growth, Share, Size, Demand, New Technology, Challenges and Trends Analysis till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NAFLD is caused by buildup of fat in the liver. When this buildup causes inflammation and damage, it is known as NASH, which can lead to scarring of the liver. Scarring of the liver is a potentially life-threatening condition called cirrhosis.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing prevalence of chronic liver conditions is expected to drive the market growth In addition, improvement in awareness of NASH in developing region is projected to supplement the market growth during the forecast period. However, side-effects and risks associated with NASH therapeutics may impede the market growth.

– Allergan plc. (Tobira Therapeutics)

– Cadila Healthcare Limited

– Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

– Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

– Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

– Genfit SA

– Gilead Sciences, Inc.

– Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Novartis International AG

– Shire Plc.

The Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market is segmented on the basis of drug type and sales channel. Based on drug type, it is classified into vitamin E & pioglitazone, ocaliva, elafibranor, selonsertib and cenicriviroc. Based on sales channel, it is divided into hospital pharmacy, online provider and retail pharmacy.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market in these regions.

