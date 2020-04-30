Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Investigation Highlights Growth Trends in the Coming Years: Adesto Technologies, Viking Technology, Kilopass Technology

Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Latest Research Report 2020:

Los Angeles, United State- QY Research has published a latest and most trending report on Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market offers detailed value chain assessment, comprehensive study on market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities, recent trends, and industry performance analysis. Furthermore, it digs deep into critical aspects of key subjects such as market competition, regional growth, and market segmentation so that readers could gain a sound understanding of the global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) market.

The global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025

Top Key Players of the Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market are: Adesto Technologies, Viking Technology, Kilopass Technology, Samsung Electronics, Intel, Sidense, Sandisk, Fujitsu, Micron, IBM, Everspin Technologies, Crossbar, Toshiba, SK Hynix,

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Major Classification are follows:

Electrically Addressed

Mechanically Addressed

Others



Major Application are follows:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare Monitoring

Automotive Application

Enterprise Storage

Industrial

Others



Table of Contents:

1 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Overview

1.1 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Product Overview

1.2 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electrically Addressed

1.2.2 Mechanically Addressed

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Adesto Technologies

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Adesto Technologies Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Viking Technology

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Viking Technology Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Kilopass Technology

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Kilopass Technology Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Samsung Electronics

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Samsung Electronics Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Intel

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Intel Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Sidense

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Sidense Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Sandisk

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Sandisk Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Fujitsu

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Fujitsu Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Micron

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Micron Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 IBM

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 IBM Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Everspin Technologies

3.12 Crossbar

3.13 Toshiba

3.14 SK Hynix

4 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Application/End Users

5.1 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Segment by Application

5.1.1 Consumer Electronics

5.1.2 Healthcare Monitoring

5.1.3 Automotive Application

5.1.4 Enterprise Storage

5.1.5 Industrial

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Forecast

6.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Electrically Addressed Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Mechanically Addressed Gowth Forecast

6.4 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Forecast in Consumer Electronics

6.4.3 Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Forecast in Healthcare Monitoring

7 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

