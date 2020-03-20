North America Advanced Distribution Management System Market Outlook to 2025: Leading Players ABB Ltd.,  General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG

The “Advanced Distribution Management System Market to 2025 by type (solution and service), and vertical (Commercial and Industrial) – North America Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Advanced Distribution Management System market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant Advanced Distribution Management System players in the market and their key developments.

Advanced Distribution Management System Market to 2025 – North America Analysis and Forecast by type and vertical, advanced distribution management system market is expected to grow US$ 1208.7 million by 2025 from US$ 281 million in 2016. In US, from years-to-years, manufacturing of electric utilities has established perhaps the most essential infrastructure in US and deployment of smart grid technologies and its systems which will accelerate the usage of ADMS system across US. Advanced interoperability, resilience enables to take desirable steps to integrate and manage all functions.

The List of Companies



1. Open Systems International Inc.

2. Advanced Control Systems, Inc.

3. Schneider Electric SE

4. Indra Sistemas

5. ETAP/Operation Technology, Inc.

6. ABB Ltd.

7. General Electric Company

8. Oracle Corporation

9. Siemens AG

10. Survalent Technology Corporation

In Canada, tech sector is a driver for the innovation and taken as a dependable source for economic growth for the predictable future and will also contribute towards growth of industrialization and leads to more adoption of ADMS. For more contribution, project is made in Boucherville, Quebec named, Hydro-Québec’s Smart Grid Zone. It is a test made on smart grid technologies. This project will contribute towards usage and execution of smart grid for energy efficiency technologies, and therefore, pick up a pace for implementation of ADMS.Whereas in Mexico, with plenty of varied renewable energy resources, macroeconomic stability, growing demand for power, and generally high electricity prices make mexico, one of the reason to invest in renewable power generation. Government of Mexico is ready to change power mix of country in order to accomplish goal of producing 35% of energy out of total electricity from clean sources by 2025. Also, overall prices of energy in Mexico are high compared with developed nations. By some estimations made, electricity costs for commercial users is 25% more than what is paid in the U.S., while industrial users pay almost 85% high amount than U.S. and these reasons are increasing the demand for renewable energy resources, which will lead to increase in ADMS. North America Advanced Distribution Management System Market- By Type Solution

Service

Consulting

System Integration

Support & Maintenance North America Advanced Distribution Management System Market- By Vertical Commercial

Industrial North America Advanced Distribution Management System Market- By Country North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

