North America Cannabis Market Segments, Industry News, Regional Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition
Cannabis is a type of drug that is obtained from plants such as cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. The active chemical present in the plant is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabis plant has several medical as well as recreational usages. In medical, cannabis is reported to treat nausea, vomiting, chronic pains, asthma and many more diseases. The plant also has psychoactive and physiological effects when taken into the body.
Market Segmentation
North America cannabis market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the basis of product type, usage, crop variety and distribution channel.
• On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into buds, tinctures, oil and others
• On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into medical and recreational
• On the basis of crop variety, the market is segmented into cannabis indica, cannabis sativa and others
• On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into physical, digital and others
Key Market Players
The key market players for North America cannabis market are :
• O.penVAPE Shop.
• The Cronos Group
• Tilray
• Marley Natural
• Aurora Cannabis
• Cara Therapeutics
• ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED
• Medcan Australia
• Sundial Growers Inc.
• Canopy Growth Corporation
• GW Pharmaceuticals plc
• The Scotts Company LLC
• Aphria Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc.
• Cannatrek
North America cannabis market is expected to reach at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026
By Product Type (Buds, Oil, Tinctures, Others), Usage (Medical, Recreational), Crop Variety (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others), Distribution Channel (Physical, Digital, Others) and Country (U.S., Canada)
Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the North America cannabis market:
• Usage of cannabis for both, medical and recreational purposes
• Legalization of cannabis in U.S. and Canada
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 OVERVIEW OF NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET
1.4 LIMITATIONS
1.5 MARKETS COVERED
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
2.1 MARKETS COVERED
2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE
2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING
2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL
2.6 TECHNOLOGY LIFE LINE CURVE
2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING
2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS
2.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID
2.10 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID
2.11 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX
2.12 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS
2.13 IMPORT-EXPORT DATA
2.14 SECONDARY SOURCES
2.15 ASSUMPTIONS
3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1 DRIVERS
3.1.1 LEGALIZATION OF MEDICAL AND RECREATIONAL USE OF CANNABIS
3.1.2 MEDICAL ADVANTAGES OF CANNABIS
3.1.3 HIGH ADAPTATION OF CANNABIS FOR RECREATIONAL PURPOSES
3.1.4 INCREASED APPLICATIONS OF CANNABIS IN SECTORS OTHER THAN MEDICAL
3.2 RESTRAINTS
3.2.1 UNCLEAR REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
3.2.2 SCARCITY OF WATER AND SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
3.2.3 LACK OF AWARENESS RELATED TO BENEFITS OF CANNABIS
3.2.4 MARKETING AND ADVERTISEMENT RESTRICTIONS
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.3.1 STANDARDIZATION IN CULTIVATION PRACTICES
3.3.2 INNOVATION IN VAREITY OF SATIVA PRODUCTS
3.3.3 LAUNCHING OF FROZEN CANNABIS BUDS
3.4 CHALLENGES
3.4.1 MEETING THE PREDICTIVE DEMAND POST-LEGALIZATION
3.4.2 HIGH TAXES IMPOSED ON CANNABIS
3.4.3 STRINGENT TRANSPORTATION AND STORAGE NORMS INCREASES WAREHOUSING COST
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6 NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
6.1 OVERVIEW
6.2 BUDS
6.3 TINCTURES
6.4 OIL
6.5 OTHERS
7 NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET, BY USAGE
7.1 OVERVIEW
7.2 MEDICAL
7.2.1 CHRONIC PAIN
7.2.2 CANCER
7.2.3 MENTAL DISORDERS
7.2.4 OTHERS
7.3 RECREATIONAL
8 NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET, BY CROP VAREITY
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 CANNABIS INDICA
8.3 CANNABIS SATIVA
8.4 OTHERS
9 NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
9.1 OVERVIEW
9.2 PHYSICAL
9.2.1 LICENSED PRIVATE RETAIL STORE
9.2.2 MANUFACTURER RETAIL STORE
9.2.3 GOVERNMENT RETAIL STORE
9.3 DIGITAL
9.3.1 MANUFACTURER WEBSITE
9.3.2 PRIVATE RETAIL WEBSITE
9.3.3 GOVERNMENT OPERATED WEBSITE
9.3.4 MANUFACTURER MOBILE APP
9.3.5 LICENSED PRIVATE RETAIL MOBILE APP
9.4 OTHERS
10 NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
10.1 NORTH AMERICA
10.1.1 U.S.
10.1.2 CANADA
11 NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE
11.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA
12 SWOT ANALYSIS
12.1 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
13 COMPANY PROFILES
13.1 AURORA CANNABIS
13.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.1.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO OF CANNIMED LTD. (A SUBSIDIARY OF AURORA CANNABIS)
13.1.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO OF MEDRELEAF CORP. (A SUBSIDIARY OF AURORA CANNABIS)
13.1.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.2 CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
13.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.2.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.2.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.2.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.3 THE SCOTTS COMPANY LLC
13.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.3.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
13.4 TILRAY
13.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.4.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.4.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.4.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.5 THE CRONOS GROUP
13.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.5.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.5.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.5.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.5.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.6 O.PENVAPE
13.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.6.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.6.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.7 MARLEY NATURAL
13.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.7.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.7.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
13.8 CARA THERAPEUTICS
13.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.9 ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED
13.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.9.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.9.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.10 MEDCAN AUSTRALIA
13.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.10.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.10.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
13.11 SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
13.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.11.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.11.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
13.12 GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
13.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.12.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.12.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
?
13.13 INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
13.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.13.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.13.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.13.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.14 APHRIA INC.
13.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.14.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.14.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.15 VIVO CANNABIS
13.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.15.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.16 CANNATREK
13.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.16.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.16.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
14 QUESTIONNAIRE
15 CONCLUSION
16 REFERENCES
17 RELATED REPORTS
