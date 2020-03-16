North America Cannabis Market Segments, Industry News, Regional Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition

Cannabis is a type of drug that is obtained from plants such as cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. The active chemical present in the plant is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabis plant has several medical as well as recreational usages. In medical, cannabis is reported to treat nausea, vomiting, chronic pains, asthma and many more diseases. The plant also has psychoactive and physiological effects when taken into the body.

Market Segmentation

North America cannabis market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the basis of product type, usage, crop variety and distribution channel.

• On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into buds, tinctures, oil and others

• On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into medical and recreational

• On the basis of crop variety, the market is segmented into cannabis indica, cannabis sativa and others

• On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into physical, digital and others

Key Market Players

The key market players for North America cannabis market are :

• O.penVAPE Shop.

• The Cronos Group

• Tilray

• Marley Natural

• Aurora Cannabis

• Cara Therapeutics

• ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED

• Medcan Australia

• Sundial Growers Inc.

• Canopy Growth Corporation

• GW Pharmaceuticals plc

• The Scotts Company LLC

• Aphria Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc.

• Cannatrek

North America cannabis market is expected to reach at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026

By Product Type (Buds, Oil, Tinctures, Others), Usage (Medical, Recreational), Crop Variety (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others), Distribution Channel (Physical, Digital, Others) and Country (U.S., Canada)

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the North America cannabis market:

• Usage of cannabis for both, medical and recreational purposes

• Legalization of cannabis in U.S. and Canada

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET

1.4 LIMITATIONS

1.5 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.6 TECHNOLOGY LIFE LINE CURVE

2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING

2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.10 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID

2.11 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX

2.12 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

2.13 IMPORT-EXPORT DATA

2.14 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.15 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 LEGALIZATION OF MEDICAL AND RECREATIONAL USE OF CANNABIS

3.1.2 MEDICAL ADVANTAGES OF CANNABIS

3.1.3 HIGH ADAPTATION OF CANNABIS FOR RECREATIONAL PURPOSES

3.1.4 INCREASED APPLICATIONS OF CANNABIS IN SECTORS OTHER THAN MEDICAL

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 UNCLEAR REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

3.2.2 SCARCITY OF WATER AND SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE

3.2.3 LACK OF AWARENESS RELATED TO BENEFITS OF CANNABIS

3.2.4 MARKETING AND ADVERTISEMENT RESTRICTIONS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 STANDARDIZATION IN CULTIVATION PRACTICES

3.3.2 INNOVATION IN VAREITY OF SATIVA PRODUCTS

3.3.3 LAUNCHING OF FROZEN CANNABIS BUDS

3.4 CHALLENGES

3.4.1 MEETING THE PREDICTIVE DEMAND POST-LEGALIZATION

3.4.2 HIGH TAXES IMPOSED ON CANNABIS

3.4.3 STRINGENT TRANSPORTATION AND STORAGE NORMS INCREASES WAREHOUSING COST

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 BUDS

6.3 TINCTURES

6.4 OIL

6.5 OTHERS

7 NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET, BY USAGE

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 MEDICAL

7.2.1 CHRONIC PAIN

7.2.2 CANCER

7.2.3 MENTAL DISORDERS

7.2.4 OTHERS

7.3 RECREATIONAL

8 NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET, BY CROP VAREITY

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 CANNABIS INDICA

8.3 CANNABIS SATIVA

8.4 OTHERS

9 NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

9.1 OVERVIEW

9.2 PHYSICAL

9.2.1 LICENSED PRIVATE RETAIL STORE

9.2.2 MANUFACTURER RETAIL STORE

9.2.3 GOVERNMENT RETAIL STORE

9.3 DIGITAL

9.3.1 MANUFACTURER WEBSITE

9.3.2 PRIVATE RETAIL WEBSITE

9.3.3 GOVERNMENT OPERATED WEBSITE

9.3.4 MANUFACTURER MOBILE APP

9.3.5 LICENSED PRIVATE RETAIL MOBILE APP

9.4 OTHERS

10 NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1 NORTH AMERICA

10.1.1 U.S.

10.1.2 CANADA

11 NORTH AMERICA CANNABIS MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

11.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

12 SWOT ANALYSIS

12.1 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

13 COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 AURORA CANNABIS

13.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.1.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO OF CANNIMED LTD. (A SUBSIDIARY OF AURORA CANNABIS)

13.1.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO OF MEDRELEAF CORP. (A SUBSIDIARY OF AURORA CANNABIS)

13.1.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.2 CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

13.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.2.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.2.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.2.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.3 THE SCOTTS COMPANY LLC

13.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.3.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

13.4 TILRAY

13.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.4.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.4.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.4.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.5 THE CRONOS GROUP

13.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.5.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.5.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

13.5.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.5.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.6 O.PENVAPE

13.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.6.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.6.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.7 MARLEY NATURAL

13.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.7.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.7.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

13.8 CARA THERAPEUTICS

13.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.9 ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED

13.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.9.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.9.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.10 MEDCAN AUSTRALIA

13.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.10.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.10.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

13.11 SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.

13.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.11.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.11.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

13.12 GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

13.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.12.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.12.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

13.13 INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

13.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.13.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.13.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.13.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.14 APHRIA INC.

13.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.14.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.14.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.15 VIVO CANNABIS

13.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.15.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

13.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

13.16 CANNATREK

13.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

13.16.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

13.16.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

14 QUESTIONNAIRE

15 CONCLUSION

16 REFERENCES

