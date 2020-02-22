North America Clinical Trial Imaging Market Top Competitors Like Radiant Sage LLC, Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company, Quotient Sciences, worldcare Clinical

North America Clinical Trial Imaging Market document is a systematic synopsis on the study of the market and how it is affecting the Pharmaceutical industry. The statistical and numerical data are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding of facts and figures. This report studies the potential and prospects of the market in the present and the future from various points of view. The North America Clinical Trial Imaging Market report highlights the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape via a SWOT analysis. The data and information collected to generate this top-quality business report have been derived from trusted sources such as company websites, white papers, journals, and mergers, etc.

North America Clinical Trial Imaging Market By Product & Services (Services, Software), Modality (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Echocardiography, Nuclear Medicine, Positron Emission Tomography, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Optical Coherence Tomography, Others), Application (Oncology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Hematology, Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Medical Device Manufacturers, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Tender Sales), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Imaging techniques are highly used in oncological clinical trials for gaining accurate evidences in order to make a good decision. In the clinical trial imaging, the technology of imaging representations for medical includes the service of radiographers (X-ray technologists), medical physicists, radiologists, sonographers (ultrasound technologists), nurses and biomedical engineers.

The first computer-based image analysis was introduced in the year 1960. Initially medical imaging was started with the technology of X-rays, at that time the procedure of X-ray would be passed through the body onto some film, which would generate an image and it would take around 11 minutes to complete the procedure of X-ray. Digitalization technique was introduced in 1970. This new technique contains digital image of the inner parts of the body such as computed tomography scanner. This digital technique has many benefits such as ease of storing records, it has the ability to use computers to analyze images and detect issues and it has the ability to enhance images with the use of technology.

North America clinical trial imaging market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: North America Clinical Trial Imaging Market

North America clinical trial imaging market is segmented into five notable segments which are basis of product & services, modality, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into services and software

On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, echocardiography, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, x-ray, ultrasound, optical coherence tomography and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, dermatology, hematology and others

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes, medical device manufacturers and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and tender sales

Competitive Analysis: North America Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are

BioTelemetry, Inc,

IXICO plc,

Resonance Health,

Bioclinica,

ICON plc,

Radiant Sage LLC,

Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company,

Quotient Sciences,

worldcare Clinical,

Navitas Life Sciences,

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies,

Intrinsic Imaging,

Image Core Lab,

ERT Clinical,

Perspectum Diagnostics,

Anagram 4 clinical trials,

Parexel International Corporation among others.

Recent Developments:

In May 2019, Quotient Sciences received a “Transatlantic Growth Award” hosted by British American Business in London for investments across the Atlantic and for providing integrated programs in the U.S. which can deliver cost savings and reduce timelines. After winning this award, the company will provide substantial benefits to the customers and will increase the capacity of providing integrated Translational Pharmaceutics programs in the U.S.

In December 2018, Resonance Health announced that they have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for their product FerriSmart. After getting the FDA approval company has commercialized their product in the U.S. market.

In March 2018, Worldcare Clinical expanded Oncology Clinical Trial services which focused on the carcinogenic potential of drugs and cancer diagnostic services and also lead to the maximization of precision and accuracy of independent assessments in clinical trials.

