North America Color Concentrates Market Analysis by SWOT, Investment, Future Growth and Major Key Players 2020 to 2026

Color concentrate are colorants that are used mostly for coloring of polymer resins. It is used in various applications of packaging and automotive end-user that requires colored plastic. Some of the key applications of color concentrates in packaging end-user are: films, sheets and labels for food and beverage packaging, packaging of healthcare equipment and medicines along with packaging and plastic parts of consumer goods. The color concentrates are used as a pre-coloring during the manufacturing of plastic resins.

The dyes, pigment and masterbatches can also be used as a substitute of color concentrates. However, color concentrates provide a better texture for packaging materials and helps in increasing the product volume as well. By adding color concentrate, a carrier resin can deliver 1% to 3% more yield in the final compound. The market for color concentrates is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR, owing to its high demand from packaging industry.

North America color concentrates market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

North America color concentrates market is segmented into three notable segments on the basis of form, carrier and application.

• On the basis of form, the market is segmented into liquid and solid

• On the basis of carrier, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, PC, polystyrene, EVA, ABS, and others

• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, electronics, healthcare, consumer goods, textile, building & construction and others

Market Players

The key market players for North America color concentrates market are listed below:

• Ferro Corporation

• Cromex S/A

• Chroma Color Corporation

• Unicolor Masterbatching and Additives Incorporated

• Plastics Color Corporation

• AGC Inc.

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

• PolyOne

• Clariant

• Colortech Inc.

• Accurate Color & Compounding, Inc.

• Ampacet Corporation

• Badger Color Concentrates

• F&D PLASTICS

• Precision Color Compounds

• Primex Color, Compounding & Additives

• Royce Global

• Inteplast Group

• PEACOCK COLOR

• Penn Color Inc. Masterbatch & Color Concentrates

North America color concentrates market is expected to reach at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026

Market Segmentation

By Form (Solid, Liquid), Carrier (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PC, Polystyrene, EVA, ABS, Others), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Textile, Building & Construction, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

The major factors contributing to the growth of North America color concentrates market are:

• Varied properties possessed by color concentrates will increase its demand among various sectors

• Huge demand of color concentrates in various consumer products

Key Market Players

The key market players for North America color concentrates market are listed below:

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 46

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 46

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 46

1.3 OVERVIEW OF NORTH AMERICA COLOR CONCENTRATES MARKET 46

1.4 LIMITATIONS 48

1.5 MARKETS COVERED 48

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 52

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 52

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE 53

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 54

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 54

2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL 55

2.6 TECHNOLOGY LIFE LINE CURVE 58

2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING 59

2.8 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 60

2.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 62

2.10 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID 63

2.11 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 64

2.12 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS 65

2.13 IMPORT-EXPORT DATA 66

2.14 SECONDARY SOURCES 67

2.15 ASSUMPTIONS 68

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 69

3.1 DRIVERS 71

3.1.1 GROWING IMPORTANCE OF AESTHETICS IN PACKAGING OF PRODUCTS 71

3.1.2 INCREASED USAGE OF ECO-FRIENDLY COLOR CONCENTRATES 72

3.1.3 GROWING ELECTRONICS DEMAND LEADING TO THE INCREASED USAGE OF COLOR CONCENTRATES 73

3.1.4 SUPERIOR COLOR DISPERSION COMPARED TO ITS PEERS 74

3.2 RESTRAINTS 75

3.2.1 INCREASING PLASTICS POLLUTION WORLDWIDE 75

3.2.2 PHASE OUT OF SINGLE USE PLASTICS 76

3.2.3 DIFFICULTY IN MATCHING WITH THE REQUIRED COLOR 77

3.2.4 GROWING PLASTIC RECYCLING INDUSTRY 78

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 79

3.3.1 COLOR CONCENTRATES WITH SPARKLE EFFECT 79

3.3.2 COLOR CONCENTRATE THAT PROVIDE VARIEGATED COLORS 79

3.3.3 COLOR CONCENTRATES WITH INCREASED RESISTANCE OF POLYCARBONATE (PC) 80

3.4 CHALLENGES 81

3.4.1 INCREASING PROBLEM OF COLOR SWIRLING 81

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 82

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 84

6 NORTH AMERICA COLOR CONCENTRATES MARKET, BY FORM 86

6.1 OVERVIEW 87

6.2 SOLID 88

6.3 LIQUID 89

7 NORTH AMERICA COLOR CONCENTRATES MARKET, BY CARRIER 90

7.1 OVERVIEW 91

7.2 POLYETHYLENE 92

7.2.1 HDPE 92

7.2.2 LDPE 92

7.2.3 LLDPE 92

7.2.4 OTHERS 93

7.3 POLYPROPYLENE 93

7.4 PC 93

7.5 POLYSTYRENE 94

7.6 EVA 94

7.7 ABS 95

7.8 OTHERS 95

8 NORTH AMERICA COLOR CONCENTRATES MARKET, BY APPLICATION 96

8.1 OVERVIEW 97

8.2 PACKAGING 98

8.2.1 PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY 98

8.2.1.1 MOLDING 99

8.2.1.1.1 BLOW MOLDING 99

8.2.1.1.2 INJECTION MOLDING 99

8.2.1.1.3 EXTRUSION MOLDING 99

8.2.1.1.4 ROTATIONAL MOLDING 99

8.2.1.1.5 THERMOFORMING 100

8.2.1.2 OTHERS 100

8.2.2 PACKAGING APPLICATION 100

8.2.2.1 FOOD & BEVERAGES 100

8.2.2.2 MEDICAL DEVICES & PHARMACEUTICALS 100

8.2.2.3 CONSUMER GOODS 100

8.2.2.4 OTHERS 100

8.2.3 PACKAGING FORM 101

8.2.3.1 SOLID 101

8.2.3.2 LIQUID 101

8.3 AUTOMOTIVE 101

8.3.1 AUTOMOTIVE APPLICATION 102

8.3.1.1 EXTERIOR 102

8.3.1.2 INTERIOR 102

8.3.2 AUTOMOTIVE FORM 102

8.3.2.1 SOLID 102

8.3.2.2 LIQUID 102

8.4 ELECTRONICS 103

8.4.1 ELECTRONICS FORM 103

8.4.1.1 SOLID 103

8.4.1.2 LIQUID 103

8.5 HEALTHCARE 104

8.5.1 HEALTHCARE FORM 104

8.5.1.1 SOLID 104

8.5.1.2 LIQUID 104

8.6 CONSUMER GOODS 105

8.6.1 CONSUMER GOODS APPLICATION 105

8.6.1.1 ELECTRONIC GOODS 105

8.6.1.2 FURNITURE 105

8.6.1.3 SPORTS & LEISURE 106

8.6.1.4 OTHERS 106

8.6.2 CONSUMER GOODS FORM 106

8.6.2.1 SOLID 106

8.6.2.2 LIQUID 106

8.7 TEXTILE 107

8.7.1 TEXTILE FORM 107

8.7.1.1 SOLID 107

8.7.1.2 LIQUID 107

8.8 BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION 108

8.8.1 BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION APPLICATION 108

8.8.1.1 RESIDENTIAL BUILDING 108

8.8.1.2 COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS 108

8.8.1.3 ARCHITECTURAL & PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE FACILITIES 109

8.8.1.4 OTHERS 109

8.8.2 BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION FORM 109

8.8.2.1 SOLID 109

8.8.2.2 LIQUID 109

8.9 OTHERS 110

8.9.1 OTHERS FORM 110

8.9.1.1 SOLID 110

8.9.1.2 LIQUID 110

9 NORTH AMERICA COLOR CONCENTRATES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 111

9.1 NORTH AMERICA 111

9.1.1 U.S. 120

9.1.2 CANADA 126

9.1.3 MEXICO 132

10 NORTH AMERICA COLOR CONCENTRATES MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 138

10.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA 138

11 COMPANY PROFILES 139

11.1 LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V. (A. SCHULMAN, INC.) 139

11.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 139

11.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 139

11.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 140

11.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 140

11.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 140

11.2 AGC INC. 141

11.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 141

11.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 141

11.2.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 142

11.2.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO – AGC CHEMICALS EUROPE, LTD. 142

11.2.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 142

11.3 CLARIANT 143

11.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 143

11.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 143

11.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 144

11.3.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 144

11.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 144

11.4 POLYONE 145

11.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 145

11.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 145

11.4.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 146

11.4.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 146

11.4.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 148

11.5 ACCURATE COLOR & COMPOUNDING, INC 149

11.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 149

11.5.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 149

11.5.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 149

11.6 AMPACET CORPORATION 150

11.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 150

11.6.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 150

11.6.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 150

11.7 BADGER COLOR CONCENTRATES 151

11.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 151

11.7.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 151

11.7.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 152

11.8 CHROMA COLOR CORPORATION 153

11.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 153

11.8.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 153

11.8.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 154

11.9 COLORTECH INC. 155

11.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 155

11.9.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 155

11.9.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 155

11.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 156

11.10 CROMEX S/A 157

11.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 157

11.10.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 157

11.10.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 157

11.11 F&D PLASTICS 158

11.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 158

11.11.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 158

11.11.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 158

11.12 PLASTICS COLOR CORPORATION 159

11.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 159

11.12.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 159

11.12.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 159

11.13 UNICOLOR MASTERBATCHING AND ADDITIVES INCORPORATED 160

11.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 160

11.13.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 160

11.13.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 160

11.14 PRECISION COLOR COMPOUNDS 161

11.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 161

11.14.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 161

11.14.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 161

11.15 PRIMEX COLOR, COMPOUNDING & ADDITIVES 162

11.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 162

11.15.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 162

11.15.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 162

11.16 ROYCE CHEMICAL COMPANY 163

11.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 163

11.16.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 163

11.16.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 163

11.17 FERRO CORPORATION 164

11.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 164

11.17.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 164

11.17.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 165

11.18 INTEPLAST GROUP 166

11.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 166

11.18.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 166

11.18.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 166

11.19 PEACOCK COLORS 167

11.19.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 167

11.19.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 167

11.19.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 167

11.20 PENN COLOR INC. 168

11.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 168

11.20.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 168

11.20.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 168

12 SWOT ANALYSIS 169

12.1 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 171

13 QUESTIONNAIRE 172

14 CONCLUSION 176

15 RELATED REPORTS 177

