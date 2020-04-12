North America Conjugate Vaccine Market: Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends by 2023

North America Conjugate Vaccine Market:

Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached with a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases.

North America is one of the most prominent markets for conjugate vaccines. The conjugate vaccine market in North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2%, leading to a revenue of USD 16.26 Bn by 2023. By volume, it is anticipated to reach 286.63 Million units by 2023 expanding at a CAGR of 3%. Scheduled conjugated vaccinations, have eradicated health disparities and consequently led to lower rate of disease incidence.

Market Segmentation:

Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal and others. The highest penetration among paediatrics in North America was in the case of DTP vaccines.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into pediatric and adult.

Based on countries, the market is divided into U.S. and Canada.

Key growth factors:

North America is projected to be one of the most significant markets for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period, due to a rise in demand for pneumococcal, meningococcal vaccines, and other conjugate vaccines. Increased diagnosis and treatment are considered to fuel the North American conjugate vaccine market. Recommended vaccines and dosages are updated on a regular basis to comply with prevalent serogroups of infectious agents. For example, the CDC has its own immunization schedule for US citizens. This has increased the effectiveness of administered vaccines, which thereby increases the demand for the product, leading to increase in market sales.

Threats and key players:

The North America conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow positively. But since it is a saturated market, the scope for significant growth is limited. In North America, the population above 65 years of age has decreased from 53,000,000 in 2014 to 51,900,000 in 2016. So, the demand for adult vaccines has also reduced. The overall penetration rate for the adult segment is lower than that of the pediatric segment.

Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

