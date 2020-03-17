North America Data Center Cooling Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027: Asetek, Inc., Black Box Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Emerson Electric Co

North America data center cooling market was valued US$ 3.20 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.98 Bn by 2027, with a CAGR growth rate of 10.9% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The maturity in North American data center markets over the last few years is a result of the developing diversity of end-user requirements, not only in the growth of primary markets, but secondary and tertiary markets have also started to attract demand as businesses are growing through the synthesis of technologies such as 5G and edge computing. This constant rise in data centers is directly proportional to the growth in demand for data center cooling solutions, as well. The rise in data indicates a rise in energy consumption, and a rise in energy consumption raises the need for heat dissipation in data centers. Thus, with the constant rise in data center demand, it has given rise to the data center cooling market principally. Throughout the third quarter of the year 2018, the U.S. data center market consumed over 215 megawatts (MW) of power. The increase in energy consumption is credited to the strong demand principally from hyperscale cloud providers, while demand proceeds to outplay available supply. Significant absorption of energy reciprocates into a large amount of heat generation. This factor is the major contributor to the growth of the North American data center cooling market.

Some of the key companies operating in North America are Airedale Air Conditioning, Asetek, Inc., Black Box Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Modine Manufacturing Company, Nortek Air Solutions and Rittal GmbH and Co. Kg, among others.

Based-on cooling type, room-based cooling is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. In room-based cooling technology, a data center may install one or more air conditioners that provide cool air. This air is not restricted by the vents, dampers, and ducts. With the help of a room-based cooling system, the supply and return may be partially inhibited by a raised floor system or overhead return. Further, the design is mostly constricted by the unique room measurements. As the power utilization is more, it may be more challenging to maintain uniformity in the cooling levels and predict the performance. The room-based cooling approach has the lowest initial expenditure owing to the lesser number of air conditioning units and piping utilized. The uncontrolled paths of supply and return may lead to a poor prediction of performance and uniformity, specifically when the density is increased. Further, in most of the cases, the full-rated capacity of CRAH is not utilized.

Further, the healthcare segment by end-user is growing at the fastest CAGR during 2019-2017. The healthcare sector faces a lot of challenges in the present digital world to organize operations with high efficiency and safety, along with the need to maintain records of thousands of patients. With increasing advancements in healthcare technology and the requirement for storing data for a significant period due to government regulations regarding healthcare insurance, the need for data centers is increasing, and the demand for data center cooling is also increasing.

The report segments the North America data center cooling market as follows:

North America Data Center Cooling Market, By Cooling Type

Room-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

North America Data Center Cooling Market, By Data Center Type

Enterprise Data Center

Colocation Data Center

Wholesale Data Center

North America Data Center Cooling Market, By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

North America Data Center Cooling Market, By Offering

Solution

Services

North America Data Center Cooling Market, By Component

Chillers

Air Conditioning System

Heat Exchangers

Cooling Towers

Others

