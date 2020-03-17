North America Event Management Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2020-2027: Attendify, Aventri, Bizzabo, Cvent, Event Espresso LLC., Eventbrite, LLC

The North America Event Management Software market accounted for US$ 1.82 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 5.12 Bn by 2027.

Event management is very much complex in order to have efficient operation management. Some of the major factors influencing the market are diversified vendors, currencies, multiple languages, time zone, and others. Moreover, the involvement of the huge number of providers for an event such as event planner, marketing & promotion team, ticket management team, among others, makes it even more complicated. Complexity can be more precisely and easily handled using software systems, which allows analyzing real-time and real-world data. The implementation of such software systems improves the operations and also offers real-time visibility. Increased competitiveness in the industry is the major reason for industries investing in automation and digitization. Moreover, the adoption of the cloud-based solution is expected to provide real-time visibility. Some of the emerging technologies expected to boost the event management software market during the forecast period are IoT, artificial intelligence, and others.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of automated solutions for efficient workflow and operations are significantly driving the event management software market. Event management companies are highly focused on offering enhanced features and services to their customers. All these factors are significantly driving the North America event management software market.

Furthermore, the growing government and other industries expenditure on the event industry sector is likely to be a key driver for the North America event management software market over the forecast period, as substantial expenses are required to plan business events. With the rising rivalry in the North America market, companies across the region are striving to harness information for actionable insights. To utilize data, the event management software providers are integrating with organizations’ various systems, such as collaboration platforms, customer relationship management (CRM), marketing automation software, and payment gateways, various others. Such systems help businesses capture and analyses attendees’ behavior, which helps them make efficient business decisions.

The North America Event Management Software market is segmented based on solution type, application, and end-user. Based on the solution type, the North America Event Management Software market is segmented into software and service. Based on application, the North America Event Management Software market is bifurcated into the event planning, event marketing, venue and ticket management, analytics and reporting, and others. Based on end-user, the North America Event Management Software market is bifurcated into corporate, government, education, media and entertainment, and others.

Some of the key market players operating in the North America Event Management Software market are Active Network, Arlo, Attendify, Aventri, Bizzabo, Cvent, Event Espresso LLC., Eventbrite, LLC, Grenadine Technologies Inc., and Zerista, Inc.

The overall North America Event Management Software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America Event Management Software market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the North America Event Management Software market based on all the segmentation provided for the North America region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the event management software market space.

New market initiatives were observed as the most adopted strategy in the North America Event Management market. Few of the recent market initiatives in the North America Event Management market are listed below:

2019: Attendify partnered with American Express GBT’s division, American Express Meetings & Events to enhance attendee engagement.

2018: Aventri released new updates for its mobile event apps. The new updates include advanced analytics as well as the support of facial recognition and fingerprint technology.

2017: EventBrite acquired Ticketfly, a ticketing platform from Pandora. The acquired company is focused on offering platform dedicated to music venues and promoters.

NORTH AMERICA EVENT MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Event Management Market — By Solution Type

Software

Services

North America Event Management Market — By Application

Event planning

Event marketing

Venue and ticket management

Reporting and analytics

Others

