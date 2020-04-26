NORTH AMERICA INK RESINS MARKET |BY RESIN, INK TECHNOLOGY, APPLICATION AND FORECAST

North America Ink Resins Market By Resin (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Polyamide, Modified Rosin, Modified Cellulose, Hydrocarbon, Others), Ink Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, UV-Curable, Powder), Application (Packaging, Printing & Publication, Others), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Ink resins are a group of semi-solid or solid amorphous organic substances which looks like transparent in color. It is found particularly in plant secretions and is soluble in organic solvents like ether except water. The resins are used to produce inks with the addition of solvent, additive and pigments. The resins provide dissemination of the pigment and prevention of its re-accumulation. There are different types of resins which are used in making inks such as acrylic based resin, rosin-based resin, nitrocellulose resins and others.

Request for sample copy or PDF with (Market Segments, Forecast, Key player’s) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-ink-resins-market&kp

The ink resins market has drastically grown over years and gained popularity among the manufacturers. The growth of the ink resins market can be attributed to the growing demand of packaged food. Along with this, the R&D activities and innovation by the resin manufacturers are also driving the market remarkably. Increasing Demand for consumer goods helping digital printing technology is favouring the market and is leading to growth in demand for North America ink resins market.

North America ink resins market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

SEGMENTATION: NORTH AMERICA INK RESINS MARKET

North America ink resins market is segmented into five notable segments on the basis of resin, ink technology and application.

On the basis of resin, the market is segmented into acrylic, polyurethane, polyamide, modified rosin, modified cellulose, hydrocarbon, others.

On the basis of ink technology, the market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, UV-curable and powder.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, printing & publications and others.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA INK RESINS MARKET

Some of the major players operating in this market are Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., BASF SE, Resinall Corp, Ingevity, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., MHM Holding GmbH, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., KRATON CORPORATION, Arkema, Evonik Industries AG, Gellner Industrial LLC, Puyang Shenghong Chemical Co.Ltd, Merida Pigment Industry Co., Ltd., Advanced Micro Polymers Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Specialty Polymers, Inc., SAMSUNG POLYMER CO., LTD, The Lubrizol Corporation, Indulor, DIC CORPORATION and Flint Group.

Recent Developments:

In May 2019, Evonik Industries AG entered into a partnership for the development of thermoplastic materials which is used in the manufacturing of additive. It will provide STEP users with a broader choice of 3D printing materials which is commonly used in manufacturing products.

In May 2019, Evonik Industries AG has re-organizes its business for high performance polymers inside polyamide group. The company at the Marl Chemical Park initiated in making new polyamide 12 (PA 12) and expanding the production of transparent polyamides. It will provide the strength on the specialty chemical business segment.

Get Customization Before Buying @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=north-america-ink-resins-market&kp

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY: NORTH AMERICA INK RESINS MARKET

Primary Respondents: Key Industry Participants, Subject-Matter Experts (SMEs), C-level Executives of Key Market Players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and Industry Consultants.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]