North America Invisible Orthodontics Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2027

The North America Invisible orthodontics market was valued US$ 1,156.18 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,729.31 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period.

Key factors driving the market are the growing prevalence of dental problems and the rising incidence of malocclusions in children. However, the high cost of invisible orthodontics is expected to hamper the market in the forecasted period.

Dental and oral conditions affect people once in their lifetime. A single toothache causes discomfort, pain, and disfigurement. As per the data of Global Burden of Diseases Study in 2016, oral diseases have affected approximately 3.58 billion people across the world. Dental diseases include dental caries. Periodontal disease, which results in tooth loss, was the 11th most prevalent dental disease around the globe. The prevalence of dental and oral conditions is rising across the region, such as crooked teeth, overbites, underbites, crossbites, spaces between teeth, teeth overcrowding, and the treatment of temporomandibular disorders (TMD). The significant factors for dental problems include periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. According to the Canadian Association of Orthodontists data, more than 4 million people in Canada and the US are taking treatment from an orthodontic specialist.

Company Profiles

• Danaher

• Dentsply Sirona

• Institut Straumann AG

• 3M

• Henry Schein, Inc.

• Align Technology, Inc.

• TP Orthodontics, Inc.

• DynaFlex

• Great Lakes Dental Technologies

• Candid Care Co.

Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, around 31.6% population had untreated dental caries during 2013-2016 in the US. Support from the government is helping people to get treated with their dental problems. The dental issues are generally observed in the children. Therefore, the government is focusing more on dental health in school. For instance, the CDC provides management and guidance for state and community programs. The program assists to plan, set up, and evaluate school sealant programs and to complement services that are provided by private dentists. The rising prevalence of various dental diseases has increased the use of invisible orthodontics in the market. Therefore, owing to the factors mentioned above, the market is likely to propel during the forecast period.

In 2018, the clear aligners accounted for the largest market share in the North America invisible orthodontics market by product type owing to critical factors like high-tech development in clear aligners, and they are more hygienic, provides the discreet look. However, the ceramic braces segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to they are durable and are of high-quality as compared to other products.

In 2018, the US accounted most significant share in the North America invisible orthodontics market. The growth of the Invisible orthodontics market in this region is primarily due to growth of the invisible orthodontics market in this region is mainly due to the increasing number of dental practitioners, rising disposable income of the population, and growing concerns for dental problems among patients. The US Invisible orthodontics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% in the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA INVISIBLE ORTHODONTICS MARKET- MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Invisible Orthodontics Market – By Product Type

• Clear Aligners

o Plastic

o Acrylic

o Amorphous Polymers

• Ceramic Braces

• Lingual Orthodontics

• Clear Retainers

North America Invisible Orthodontics Market – By Age Group

• Adolescent

• Adults

• Children

North America Invisible Orthodontics Market – By Application

• Excessive Spacing

• Crowding

• Open Bite

• Abnormal Eruption

• Others

North America Invisible Orthodontics Market – By End User

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

