North America Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market 2024:Competitive landscape By Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Alcare Company Ltd., Oppo Medical, Trulife among other vernacular players.

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report “North America Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market By Product (Knee Braces & supports, Foot & Ankle Braces and Supports, Spinal Orthoses, Upper Extremity Braces and Supports, Leg Walkers), By End-User (Orthopedic Clinics and Hospitals), By Country (U.S., Canada Mexico) – Trends and Forecast to 2024”, is estimated at USD 1.6 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024.

Some of the major players operating in this market are DJO Global, Ossur Corporate, Bauerfeind AG, Breg, Inc., BSN Medical GmbH, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Alcare Company Ltd., Oppo Medical, Trulife among other vernacular players. DJO Global dominates the North America market with 24.6% market share.

Key points mentioned

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Xyz market

Segmentation:North America Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market

By Product

(Knee Braces & supports, Foot & Ankle Braces and Supports, Spinal Orthoses, Upper Extremity Braces and Supports, Leg Walkers),

By End-User

(Orthopedic Clinics and Hospitals),

By Country (U.S., Canada Mexico)

