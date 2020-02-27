Nuclear Medicine Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019 – 2024

The study on the Nuclear Medicine market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Nuclear Medicine market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Nuclear Medicine market's growth parameters.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

market segments, analyzes various impacting factors including trends, drivers, and obstructions, and takes stock of the demand that can be expected out of different countries and regions. The report also contains a featured chapter on the competitive landscape of the radiopharmaceutical market.

Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Drivers and Restraints

A number of factors are poised to augment the demand for nuclear medicine, but none bigger than the growing prevalence of cancer and cardiac disorders. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer causes almost one out of six deaths across the world and the population suffering from various type of it is expanding consistently as a result of lifestyle involving tobacco and alcohol, low intake of fruits and vegetables, and lack of physical activity.

Advances in radiotracers, advent of alpha radioimmunotherapy (Rit)-based targeted cancer treatments, and investments via public and private partnerships to revolutionize diagnostic measures are some of the other factors expected to drive the demand for radiopharmaceuticals market in the near future. On the other hand, significantly shorter half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, substantially high cost of these specific medicines, and shutting down of several nuclear reactors are some of the restraints obstructing the market from attaining greater profitability. That being said, the analysts have also highlighted growing demand from emerging economies, upcoming radioisotopes, and expanding usage across neurological applications are some of the opportunities that will open new revenue avenues in the near future.

Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Regional Analysis

Apart from segmenting the radiopharmaceuticals market on different aspects such as type, procedural volume, and application, the report has also gauged the potential of demand that can be expected out of every important region and country. Presently, North America is the leading provider of demand, followed by Europe. However, emerging economies such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia are expected to transform Asia Pacific into high potential region during the second half of the aforementioned forecast period of the report.

Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Competitive Landscape

GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health Inc., Bayer AG, Mallinckrodt PLC, Nordion, Inc., IBA Molecular Imaging, and Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. are some of the notable companies holding prominent positions in this market.

This research report analyzes this market on the basis of its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

