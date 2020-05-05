Global Nurse Call Systems Market 2020 report by top Companies: Jeron Electronic Systems, Ascom Holding AG, Cornell Communications,Hill-Rom Holdings

A nurse call system is a control button that is found around a hospital bed that lets patients alert a nurse or any other member of the healthcare staff for help. When the control button is pressed, an indicator alarms the staff at the nurse station and then a nurse assistant or a nurse responds to the call. Some Nurse Call Systems also let a patient talk directly to the staff, or else, simply buzz or beep at the station, which requires a member of the staff to visit the patient in order to address the needs of the patient.

Global Nurse Call Systems market report provides an exclusive coverage which has been provided for market drivers and challenges & opportunities for a country-level market in the respective regional segments. The report comprises a competitive analysis of the key players functioning in the market and covers in-depth data related to the competitive landscape of the market and the recent strategies & products that will assist or affect the market in the coming years.

Increasing number of patients and growing urgency of medical care, focusing on quality patient care and growing healthcare infrastructure dominating the Nurse Call Systems market. The Nurse Call Systems market report provides analysis for the period from 2016 to 2026, where 2019 to 2026 is the forecast period with 2018 as the base year.

The major players operating in the global Nurse Call Systems market are Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Cornell Communications, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Azure Healthcare Limited, Rauland-Borg Corporation (acquired by Ametek, Inc.), Vigil Health Solutions, Inc. and Tyco SimplexGrinnell.

NCS (Nurse Call Systems) Market Segmentations

By Technology: Wired System and Wireless System

By Equipment: Intercom Systems, Mobile Systems, Button Systems, And Integrated Communication System

By Applications: emergency medical alerts, workflow support, wanderer control, and others.

By End-users: ambulatory service centers, hospitals, clinics, assisted living centers, and nursing home

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa & Latin America

Key Findings

The wireless communication segment is expected to be the fastest growing Nurse Call Systems market during the forecast period.

The hospital segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Assisted living center is projected to be the fastest growing segment of Nurse Call Systems market during the forecast period.

North America region dominated the market in 2018 and expected to dominate in the coming years

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the market value of the overall Nurse Call Systems market and segments?

• What are the different segments and sub-segments in the market?

• What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market and how are they expected to impact the Nurse Call Systems market?

• What are the attractive segments and geographies to invest in?

• What is the market value and volume at the regional and country level?

• Who are the key market players and their key competitors?

• What are the different strategies that are adopted by the key players in the Nurse Call Systems market?

• How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness, and market capitalization?

• How financially strong are the key players in the market (on the basis of revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, and investment analysis)?

• What are the recent trends in the Nurse Call Systems market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

