Nutraceuticals Market Segments and Key Trends 2019-2027

Market: Competitive Analysis
The final section of the report discusses the overall competitive landscape of the U.S. nutraceuticals market. Within this section, a competitive landscape and market share analysis has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and give an understanding regarding the market shares of key players in the U.S nutraceuticals market. Detailed profiles of the manufacturers are included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Nutraceuticals space.
Apart from these, the capacity utilization of all the major players is also included in the report. Key players in the U.S. Nutraceuticals market include General Mills Inc., The Natures Bounty Co. (NBTY), Amway Enterprises, Herbalife International, Inc., Royal DSM NV, Pepsi Co., Groupe Danone, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Chobani LLC.
The U.S. nutraceuticals market is segmented into:
By Product Type
- Functional Foods
- Probiotics Fortified Food
- Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food
- Branded Ionized Salt
- Branded Wheat Flour
- Others
- Functional Beverages
- Energy Drinks
- Sports Drinks
- Fortified Juices
- Fortified Dairy Beverages
- Others
- Dietary Supplements
- Proteins Supplements
- Vitamins & Minerals
- Herbal Supplements (Ayurvedic extracts, plant extracts, algal extracts, phytochemicals)
- Other (fatty acids, fiber)
By Product Form
- Tablets and Capsules
- Powder
- Liquid
- Solids/Semi-solids
