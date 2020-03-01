Nutricosmetics Market Volume Analysis, Size, Share and Key Trends 2019-2025

The ‘Nutricosmetics Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and SWOT Analysis. Global key participants of the cosmetic ingredient market include Cargill Incorporated (Minnesota, U.S.), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Delaware, U.S.A.), Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland), L’Oreal SA (Clichy France), The Coca-Cola company (Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A.), Skinside AG (Switzerland), Croda International Plc (East Yorkshire U.S.A), Pfizer Inc.(NewYork, U.S.A), Frutarom Industries Limited (Haifa District, Israel), Nutrikosm (Barcelona, Spain), Robinson Pharma Incorporated (Santa Ana, CA, U.S.A.), Shiseido (Tokyo, Japan), Ashland Incorporated (Kentucky, U.S.A.), Vitabiotics Company (London, U.K.), Medcoll Bio (Westmeath, Ireland).

The global nutricosmetics market is segmented as follows;-

Global Nutricosmetics Market, by Product Type

Supplements Tablet Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Capsule Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Powder Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Liquid Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Beauty Beverages/Drinks Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts



Global Nutricosmetics Market, by Primary Function

Skin Care Sun Care Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Anti Ageing Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Radiance and Glow Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Anti Acne/Pimple Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Hair and Nail Care Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Weight Management Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts Multi Functional Collagen Peptides Vitamins and Minerals Proteins Herbal Extracts Plant and Fruit Extracts



Global Nutricosmetics Market, by Distribution Channel

Modern Trade

Health and Beauty Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy Stores

E-Commerce

Global Nutricosmetics Market, by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe EU5 Nordic Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America



