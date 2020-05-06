Oilfield Process Chemicals Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025| GE(Baker Hughes), BASF, Halliburton

Los Angeles, United State- QY Research has published a latest and most trending report on Oilfield Process Chemicals Market offers detailed value chain assessment, comprehensive study on market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities, recent trends, and industry performance analysis. Furthermore, it digs deep into critical aspects of key subjects such as market competition, regional growth, and market segmentation so that readers could gain a sound understanding of the global Oilfield Process Chemicals market.

The global Oilfield Process Chemicals market is valued at 22720 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 29180 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market are: GE(Baker Hughes), BASF, Halliburton, Schlumberger, The Dow Chemical company, Akzo Nobel, DuPont, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Clariant, Ecolab, Gulf Coast Chemical, Huntsman International, Lamberti, Newpark Resources, SICHEM, Solvay, Albemarle, Ashland, CES Energy Solutions, Chemex, Dorf Ketal, Stepan, Lubrizol, etc.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Oilfield Process Chemicals market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Oilfield Process Chemicals Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Major Classification are follows:

Drilling Fluids

Cementing Chemicals

Workover and Completion Chemicals

Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

Stimulation Chemicals

Production Chemicals

Major Application are follows:

Drilling Fluid

Well Stimulation

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Cementing

Workover and Completion

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Oilfield Process Chemicals market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents:

1 Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Process Chemicals

1.2 Oilfield Process Chemicals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Drilling Fluids

1.2.3 Cementing Chemicals

1.2.4 Workover and Completion Chemicals

1.2.5 Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

1.2.6 Stimulation Chemicals

1.2.7 Production Chemicals

1.3 Oilfield Process Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oilfield Process Chemicals Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Drilling Fluid

1.3.3 Well Stimulation

1.3.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

1.3.5 Cementing

1.3.6 Workover and Completion

1.4 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Oilfield Process Chemicals Production

3.4.1 North America Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Oilfield Process Chemicals Production

3.5.1 Europe Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Oilfield Process Chemicals Production

3.6.1 China Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Oilfield Process Chemicals Production

3.7.1 Japan Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Oilfield Process Chemicals Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oilfield Process Chemicals Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Process Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Oilfield Process Chemicals Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oilfield Process Chemicals Business

7.1 GE(Baker Hughes)

7.1.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 BASF Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Halliburton

7.3.1 Halliburton Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Halliburton Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Halliburton Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Halliburton Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Schlumberger

7.4.1 Schlumberger Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Schlumberger Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Schlumberger Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 The Dow Chemical company

7.5.1 The Dow Chemical company Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 The Dow Chemical company Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 The Dow Chemical company Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 The Dow Chemical company Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Akzo Nobel

7.6.1 Akzo Nobel Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Akzo Nobel Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Akzo Nobel Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Akzo Nobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 DuPont

7.7.1 DuPont Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 DuPont Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 DuPont Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

7.8.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Clariant

7.9.1 Clariant Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Clariant Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Clariant Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Ecolab

7.10.1 Ecolab Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Ecolab Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Ecolab Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Ecolab Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Gulf Coast Chemical

7.11.1 Gulf Coast Chemical Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Gulf Coast Chemical Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Gulf Coast Chemical Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Gulf Coast Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Huntsman International

7.12.1 Huntsman International Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Huntsman International Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Huntsman International Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Huntsman International Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Lamberti

7.13.1 Lamberti Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Lamberti Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Lamberti Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Lamberti Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Newpark Resources

7.14.1 Newpark Resources Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Newpark Resources Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Newpark Resources Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Newpark Resources Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 SICHEM

7.15.1 SICHEM Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 SICHEM Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 SICHEM Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 SICHEM Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Solvay

7.16.1 Solvay Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Solvay Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Solvay Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Albemarle

7.17.1 Albemarle Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Albemarle Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Albemarle Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Albemarle Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Ashland

7.18.1 Ashland Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Ashland Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Ashland Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Ashland Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 CES Energy Solutions

7.19.1 CES Energy Solutions Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 CES Energy Solutions Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 CES Energy Solutions Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 CES Energy Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Chemex

7.20.1 Chemex Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Chemex Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Chemex Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Chemex Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Dorf Ketal

7.21.1 Dorf Ketal Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Dorf Ketal Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Dorf Ketal Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Dorf Ketal Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 Stepan

7.22.1 Stepan Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Stepan Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Stepan Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Stepan Main Business and Markets Served

7.23 Lubrizol

7.23.1 Lubrizol Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.23.2 Lubrizol Oilfield Process Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.23.3 Lubrizol Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.23.4 Lubrizol Main Business and Markets Served

8 Oilfield Process Chemicals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oilfield Process Chemicals Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oilfield Process Chemicals

8.4 Oilfield Process Chemicals Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Oilfield Process Chemicals Distributors List

9.3 Oilfield Process Chemicals Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oilfield Process Chemicals (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oilfield Process Chemicals (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Oilfield Process Chemicals (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Oilfield Process Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Oilfield Process Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Oilfield Process Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Oilfield Process Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Oilfield Process Chemicals

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Process Chemicals by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Process Chemicals by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Process Chemicals by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Process Chemicals

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oilfield Process Chemicals by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oilfield Process Chemicals by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Oilfield Process Chemicals by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Process Chemicals by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

