Online Clothing Rental Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2025

The "Online Clothing Rental Market" globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Online Clothing Rental market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands.

The worldwide Online Clothing Rental market is an enlarging field for top market players,

Market segmentation

Demography

Women

Men

Kids

Price Range

Premium

Mid

Low

Type

Western Wear

Ethnic Wear

Others

End User

B2C

B2B

Business Model

Peer-to-Peer Model

Standalone Model

Hybrid Model

Men and Kids demographic segments likely to witness highest revenue share

Amongst all demographic segments in the global online clothing rental market, revenue from the men and kids segment is projected to be the highest, with a CAGR of 10.3% and 10.4% respectively over the forecast period 2016–2026. The women segment is expected to remain dominant and is projected to account for 61.0% value share over the forecast period. A continuous demand for western designer dresses from women all across the globe is expected to fuel growth of the online clothing rental market over the forecast period.

Peer-to-Peer business model segment likely to contribute to a larger revenue share of the global online clothing rental market

The peer-to-peer segment is expected to contribute comparatively higher revenues as compared with the other business model segments over the forecast period and is estimated to account for approximately 92.9% value share of the overall global market by 2016 end. The hybrid business model segment is also expected to witness favourable revenue growth in the global online clothing rental market, registering a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. This segment is projected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 95.0 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

North America online clothing rental market slated to register highest value growth between 2016 and 2026

Markets in North America and APEJ are expected to contribute significantly to the overall revenue growth of the global online clothing rental market. Rising fashion consciousness and increased spending on fashion in these regions are factors expected to fuel the growth of the online clothing rental market during the forecast period. Amongst all the regions, North America is estimated to dominate the overall revenue share of the global online clothing rental market and is estimated to account for 42.3% market share by the end of 2016. The North America, Western Europe, and APEJ markets are estimated to collectively hold over 90% revenue share of the global online clothing rental market by 2016 end. In all three major markets, the women, men, and kids segments are expected to witness significant growth rates over the forecast period.

Leading market players are focussing on proven business strategies to grab market share

Key companies operating in the global online clothing rental market are Rent the Runway, Poshmark, Elanic Services Pvt Ltd., Dress & Go, GlamCorner Pvt Ltd., Envoged, Etashee, Secoo Holdings Ltd, and Secret Worldwide. These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and geographic expansions to cement their foothold in the global online clothing rental market.

This Online Clothing Rental report begins with a basic overview of the market. The analysis highlights the opportunity and Online Clothing Rental industry trends that are impacted the market that is global. Players around various regions and analysis of each industry dimensions are covered under this report. The analysis also contains a crucial Online Clothing Rental insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market. The Online Clothing Rental report comprises sections together side landscape which clarifies actions such as venture and acquisitions and mergers.

The Report offers SWOT examination and venture return investigation, and other aspects such as the principle locale, economic situations with benefit, generation, request, limit, supply, and market development rate and figure.

Quantifiable data:-

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Online Clothing Rental Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Online Clothing Rental revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)

Online Clothing Rental market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Clothing Rental Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

Finally, the global Online Clothing Rental market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Online Clothing Rental industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.