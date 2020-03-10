Online Gambling & Betting Market Development Analysis 2019-2027

This report presents the worldwide Online Gambling & Betting market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Online Gambling & Betting Market:

competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global Online Gambling & Betting Market based on their revenue of 2017. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors, such as, market positioning, product offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to capabilities of a company, while factors, including top line growth, segment growth, market share, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to the company’s potential to grow.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and market revenue for 2015 to 2017. Leading players operating in the Online Gambling & Betting Market include 888 Holdings plc. The Stars Group, Fortuna Entertainment Group, Paddy Power Betfair plc., GVC Holdings Plc., and Kindred Group, as profiled in this report.

The global Online Gambling & Betting Market has been segmented as below:

By Gaming Type

Poker

Casino

Social Gaming

Lottery

Bingo

Sports Betting

Fantasy Sports

By Device Type

Desktop

Mobile

Tab

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

