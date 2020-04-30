OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE Market Is Booming Worldwide | 3i-MIND Technologies GmbH, Alfresco Software, Inc., Ascertain Solutions

The ‘ OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

In the OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE Market, some of the major companies are:

3i-MIND Technologies GmbH, Alfresco Software, Inc., Ascertain Solutions, CybelAngel, Dassault Systmes, DATALKZ, Digimind, Expert System S.p.A., KB Crawl, Kriptia, Octogence Technologies Pvt. Ltd., OSINT Solutions, Inc., Palantir Technologies, Qwarie, Raytheon Company, Recorded Future, Inc., Sail Labs Technology GmbH, Semantic, SensePost, Thales Group, Verint Systems, and Vesper Group AB.

OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE Market: Insights

Open-source intelligence has defined by the U.S. Intelligence Community. Foreign Broadcast Monitoring Service (FBMS) is an agency for OSINT which is accountable for the monitoring of foreign broadcasts. The 9/11 Commission suggested the formation of an open-source intelligence agency. The U.S. Open-source intelligence (OSINT) collects data from publicly available sources such as television, radio, newspapers, commercial databases, internet, media, and others.

The global open source intelligence market was valued at around USD 3,810 million in 2017 and it is expected to reach more than 25,900 million by 2026. The global open source intelligence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23.7% between 2018 and 2026.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the growth of global open source intelligence market is increasing amount of data across the globe. The use of social networking has increased a large amount of user-generated content. The content may include images, videos, personal, and professional information. In addition, increasing wireless networking technologies and rising adoption of cloud platform across the globe are the key factors that will trigger the growth of the open source intelligence. Internet proliferation in emerging countries has increased a large amount of unstructured and structured data. It is estimated that around 1.7 megabytes of new information will be created every second by 2020. The OSINT autonomous tools help to provide real-time analysis to the organization. Owing to rising demand for real-time valuable data the demand for the open source intelligence market is increasing.

Advancement in big data, data analytics, text analytics, and artificial intelligence will open up key opportunities for the open source intelligence market.

The Global OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

The deployment segment includes cloud and on-premises. On-premises segment held the largest market share of 59% in 2017. The driving attribute for the on-premise segment is it requires only one-time initial investment. Only users have rights for data, hardware, and software platforms and they decide the configuration, upgrades, and system changes. Cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25% in between 2018 and 2026. Cloud-based solutions provide many benefits to the organization in terms of storage and flexibility. It provides a virtual platform to store data. By using OSINT, companies can access data remotely for analysis purpose. The cloud platform provides access to the device manufacturer and service providers for advanced analytics and monitoring.

The source segment is divided into public government data, professional and academic publications, commercial data, grey literature, media, and internet. The internet segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 25% over the forecast period. Media is the second major source to collect data. Media segment acquired 12.29% of the market share in 2017; it includes newspapers, magazines, radio, and television. Rising media industry is expected to boost the revenue of the market. Public government data includes data budgets, public government reports, telephone directories, hearings, press conferences, and speeches. This is an official source which is publicly accessible and may be used openly and freely. This data can be analyzed by OSINT to gather valuable information.

Security type segment covers data analytics, text analytics, artificial intelligence, big data, human intelligence, content intelligence, dark web analysis. Artificial intelligence segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 26% from 2018 to 2026. The big data segment held the largest markets share of 23% in 2017. Increasing business interest in advanced analytics for future estimations, enterprises are using OSINT for analyzing a large amount of raw data and obtain valuable data which will be useful in increasing the profit of the business.

By application, national security held the major market share of 35.12% in 2017. OSINT is mostly used in business intelligence functions, national security, and law enforcement. The national security applies open-source intelligence to investigate, predict, prevent, and prosecute the criminals including terrorists.

North America has occupied the largest market share of 31% in 2017. Following the 9/11 attacks, there has been an increased adoption of the security policies and open source intelligence agency was introduced. Increasing cyber attacks across North America is expected to boost the market. However, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR of 27% between 2018 and 2026. This rapid growth of the market in the Asia Pacific is due to increased adoption of digitalization which, in turn, has created huge volumes of data.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key highlights and important features of the Report:

Overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Explore about Sales data of key players of the global OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE Market.

Explore about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region.

Describe OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE Market Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Research Methodology:

The market research was done by adopting various tools under the category of primary and secondary research. For primary research, experts and major sources of information have been interviewed from suppliers’ side and industries, to obtain and verify the data related to the study of the Global OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE Market. In secondary research methodology, various secondary sources were referred to collect and identify extensive piece of information, such as paid databases, directories and annual reports and databases for commercial study of the Global OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE Market. Moreover, other secondary sources include studying technical papers, news releases, government websites, product literatures, white papers, and other literatures to research the market in detail.

