Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2028

The global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

segmented as follows:

Ophthalmic diagnostic equipment, by product

Ophthalmic diagnostic equipment, by region

This report covers the global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market performance in terms of revenue contribution. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, which are influencing the global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market currently. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The report also offers global company share analysis for 2014.

By product, the global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market is segmented into ophthalmoscope, optical coherence tomography, refractor, tonometer, perimeter, corneal topography system, slit lamp, fundus camera and retinal ultrasound imaging system. The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) product segment accounts for majority of the market share currently and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of value during the forecast period. The OCT segment is followed by the perimeter segment.

The ophthalmoscope product segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR in terms of value and volume over the forecast period as compared to other products. The fundus camera segment is expected to expand at a lower CAGR in terms of value and volume over the forecast period as compared to other products. Over the past few years, vast technology advancements have taken place in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market. Besides, companies are now manufacturing hand held retinal ultrasound imaging equipment with a view to increase their sales. Major players in the market are manufacturing ophthalmic diagnostic equipment with multiple applications. Incorporation of one equipment in another is a strategy followed by various companies presently, in order to improve their product functionality.

By region, North America is expected to remain the market leader in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market mainly due to availability of sufficient funds to pursue the concerned research work and increasing investment in R&D activities by various ophthalmology diagnostic device companies in the region. APAC is projected to expand at a significant pace mainly due to large population base and increasing awareness about the need for early detection of refractive errors amongst physicians. In terms of value, North America is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market during the forecast period, followed by the Western Europe and APAC region. Market in the MEA is still untapped; thus, companies have substantial growth opportunities in this region. High price of products and availability of advanced technology is an issue in certain regions. Dearth of ophthalmologists and lack of associations capable of understanding the needs of the ophthalmologists are among the major factors restraining growth of the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market currently.

Key market players covered in this report are TOPCON CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss Vision International GmbH, Ellex, Quantel Medical Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Halma plc, Coburn Technologies Inc. and Kowa Company Ltd. Major players in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market are focusing on enhancing their global and regional presence through strategic acquisitions and mergers, and operational expansion.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Fundus camera Ophthalmoscope Refractors Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Corneal topography System Slit lamp Tonometer Perimeter Retinal Ultrasound Imaging System



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Nordics BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



