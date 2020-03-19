Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market Expected to Reach $5536.96 million by 2026 – Halma, Optos, Sonomed, Quantel, Appasamy, Ellex, Micro

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market is accounted for $2750.63 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5536.96 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Increase in prevalence of ocular disorders and diseases, enhanced development and acceptance of several ophthalmology devices and rise in healthcare awareness and emergence of middle class in various regions are some of the factors boosting the growth of the market. However, rigorous government regulations and high cost of the devices are diminishing the growth of the market.

Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging system is non-invasive visualization technique, which is more convenient and relatively inexpensive as compared to other techniques such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). It allows imaging of anatomy and pathology involving the anterior and posterior segment of the eye. This system provides diagnostic information in conditions such as glaucoma, trauma, cysts and neoplasm’s. It also allows measurement of length of cornea and other information before conducting procedures such as cataract surgery.

By product, Pachymeter segment is driven by increasing incidence of eye related disorders or glaucoma and increase in geriatric population are majorly driving the market. It is a method of determining the thickness of eyes cornea by medical device usually in micrometres. In addition, technological developments in handheld devices for identifying glaucoma and improvement in R&D activities further boost the market growth.

By geography, North America is expected to be dominant in the ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems market over forecasted period due to the better healthcare infrastructure and high spending on healthcare. Asia Pacific will occupy more market share in upcoming years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions due to rise in healthcare awareness and emergence of middle class in these regions.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Market include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Halma plc , Optos plc (Nikon Corporation), Sonomed, Inc. (Escalon Medical Corp.), Quantel Medical, Appasamy Associates, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Micro Medical Devices, NIDEK CO., LTD., Reichert, Inc. and MEDA Co., Lt

