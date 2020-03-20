Opioids Market by Application Analysis 2019-2028

The ‘Opioids Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The global opioids market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 34,888.0 Mn in 2015 and is anticipate to garner US$ 42,158.8 Mn revenue by 2021, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

By product, the global opioid market is segmented into morphine, codeine, fentanyl, meperidine and methadone. The morphine and codeine segments collectively accounted for around 62% of the overall market in 2014.

By application, the global opioids market is segmented into analgesia, cough suppression and diarrhea suppression. The analgesia segment was valued at US$ 22,776.3 Mn in 2014 and is anticipated to reach US$ 28,436.8 Mn by 2021 at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

By geography, North America dominated the market with over 65% market share in 2014, followed by Europe. Opioids market in Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global opioids market are Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Actavis Plc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Egalet. These companies are looking for maximum market share with the help of product launch in Abuse Deterrent Formulations (ADF). Also, major players are focusing on Asia Pacific region especially in Australia owing to flexible regulation for opium cultivation.

