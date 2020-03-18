Optical Transport Network Market Key Players & Growth Rate 2025

This market research report provides a big picture on “Optical Transport Network Market” 2027, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Optical Transport Network’s hike in terms of revenue.

Optical Transport Network (OTN) as defined by ITU provides a network wide outline which adds traditional SONET (Synchronous Optical Network) and SDH (Synchronous Digital Hierarchy) features to WDM equipment which is also known as Wavelength Switched Optical Network (WSON) equipment. This digital hierarchy is used on both WDM/WSOM and TDM devices for the functions such as transport, supervision, multiplexing, management, routing, and survivability. Asia-pacific had higher procurement of WDMs globally, however every region was observed to have consistent year on year deployments. Some of the key operators in Asia-pacific region were China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom. The other parts of geography excluding china had 13% Y-o-Y growth rate for WDM deployments. Huawei, Ciena, ZTE and Nokia had market share of 25%, 15%, 12% and 11% respectively by the end of four quarters. The optical transport network market region is expected to witness growth in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Optical Transport Network market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The global demand for fast and reliable internet connection is constantly increasing, and it has propelled further to develop fuel sources across the globe. The rising use of M2M connections that support Internet of Things (IoT) applications and electronic devices in consumer segment will boost the market further in coming year. IoT innovations in connected home, connected healthcare, smart cars/transportation and a host of other next-generation M2M services are driving this incremental growth. Video streaming and communication will also be one of the prime factor in OTN market growth and will continue to dominate IP traffic and overall Internet traffic growth. Thus, the growing number of communication service providers in optical transport network market is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

