Oral Care Market Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2025: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lion Corporation, Procter & Gamble

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Oral Care Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Distribution Channel, the global oral care market was valued at US$ 42,689.6 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 60,804.8 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global oral care market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global oral care market, based on the product is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, dental prosthesis cleaning solutions and others dental products. In 2017, toothpastes segment held the largest share, by product. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, since there has been an increase in the incidence of oral diseases across the globe.

Global oral care market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, rising prevalence of oral diseases, technological advancements in oral care products and rising awareness for oral hygiene. However, the competitive pricing pressure faced by prominent players is act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, increasing online purchasing likely to add novel opportunities for oral care market, in the coming years.

The major players operating in the oral care market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lion Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., High Ridge Brands Co., Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc. and Sunstar Suisse S.A. among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2017, Colgate launched Its First App-Enabled Electronic Toothbrush that provides real-time feedback to improve brushing habits and help to prevent problems before they start.

The report segments the global oral care market as follows:

Global Oral Care Market – By Product

Toothpastes

Toothbrushes and Accessories

Mouthwashes/Rinses

Denture Products

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Other Dental Products

Global Oral Care Market – By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Dispensaries

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the oral care market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global oral care market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.



