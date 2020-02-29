Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2025

Global Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology as well as some small players.

manufacturers of oral controlled release drug delivery technologies

The Dissolution Controlled Release System segment dominated the global oral controlled release drug delivery technology market in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Dissolution Controlled Release System is the most attractive segment, with an attractiveness index of 3.6 over the forecast period. This segment accounted for close to 45% value share in 2017 and is projected to hold about 50% share by 2027 end. The Others segment, which includes upcoming technologies such as nanotechnology and other advanced matrix technologies is also growing at an exponential rate in terms of revenue in 2017 and the trend is projected to sustain throughout the forecast period. The Others segment is the most attractive segment, with a market attractiveness index of 0.6 over the forecast period. Controlled Release is the most common strategy adopted by pharma giants across the globe to extend the product life cycle. Modified or controlled release formulations of pre-approved drugs are enjoying extended market exclusivity. The introduction of proprietary prescribed medicines in controlled release forms will help drive revenue growth of the global market. Other release mechanisms include enteric release, osmotically active release, effervescent and sublingual release. OROS (Johnson & Johnson and Alza Corporation) and SODAS (Elan Technologies) are the most commercialised technologies in the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market.

