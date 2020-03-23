Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2027

Assessment of the Global Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market

The recent study on the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market.

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology market across different geographies such as:

The adoption pattern of the Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

The Dissolution Controlled Release System segment dominated the global oral controlled release drug delivery technology market in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Dissolution Controlled Release System is the most attractive segment, with an attractiveness index of 3.6 over the forecast period. This segment accounted for close to 45% value share in 2017 and is projected to hold about 50% share by 2027 end. The Others segment, which includes upcoming technologies such as nanotechnology and other advanced matrix technologies is also growing at an exponential rate in terms of revenue in 2017 and the trend is projected to sustain throughout the forecast period. The Others segment is the most attractive segment, with a market attractiveness index of 0.6 over the forecast period. Controlled Release is the most common strategy adopted by pharma giants across the globe to extend the product life cycle. Modified or controlled release formulations of pre-approved drugs are enjoying extended market exclusivity. The introduction of proprietary prescribed medicines in controlled release forms will help drive revenue growth of the global market. Other release mechanisms include enteric release, osmotically active release, effervescent and sublingual release. OROS (Johnson & Johnson and Alza Corporation) and SODAS (Elan Technologies) are the most commercialised technologies in the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market.

