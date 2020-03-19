The peptide and protein therapeutics are an important class of medicines, which are administered through the oral route to treat different diseases, which include gastric, hormonal, and metabolic disorders. These drugs hold significant potential to improve the human health. The global oral proteins and peptides market was valued at $643 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $8,233 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Upsurge in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies for drug development and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors that augment the growth of the global oral proteins and peptides market. Moreover, rise in geriatric population and improvement in healthcare infrastructure are expected to boost the market growth.

However, low bioavailability of oral proteins and peptides and high cost associated with drug development are some of the factors that restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in purchasing power of developing countries and rise in R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in the near future.

The oral proteins and peptides market is segmented into drug type, application, and region. By drug type, the market is divided into linaclotide, plecanatide, calcitonin, insulin, and octreotide. By application, it is categorized into gastric & digestive disorders, bone diseases, diabetes, and hormonal disorders. Based on region, it is analyzed across the U.S. and rest of the world.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Allergan plc,AstraZeneca plc,Biocon Limited,Chiasma, Inc.,Proxima Concepts Limited (Diabetology Ltd.),Generex Biotechnology Corp.,Novo Nordisk A/S,Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.,Tarsa Therapeutics Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

