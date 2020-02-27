Organic Coconut Water Market [PDF] 2020-2026 emerging industry trends focuses on growth factors by major players VITA COCO, Coca-Cola(Zico), Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)

“

Organic Coconut Water Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Organic Coconut Water market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Organic Coconut Water Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Organic Coconut Water market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Organic Coconut Water Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Organic Coconut Water market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Organic Coconut Water industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( VITA COCO, Coca-Cola(Zico), Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco), Naked Juice, Maverick Brands, Taste Nirvana, C2O Pure Coconut Water, Tradecons GmbH, Amy & Brian, Edward & Sons, Sococo, PECU, Grupo Serigy, CocoJal, UFC Coconut Water, CHI Coconut Water, Green Coco Europe, Koh Coconut ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Coconut water or organic coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled.

First, coconut water benefits and coconut water nutrition are numerous due to the amount of essential nutrients it contains, which include vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, amino acids, antioxidants, enzymes and growth hormones; because coconuts grow near the sea, they have continual access to mineral-rich salt water supplies, which enables them to absorb the water through their root systems. This makes coconut water a rich source of major minerals, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium, in addition to the trace elements iodine, zinc, sulfur, selenium, sulfur, manganese, boron and molybdenum.

Second, The global coconut water market is fragmented with too many small players across various regions. The production of coconut water is distributed evenly in USA, China, Europe, Brazil. China is the largest region of coconut water in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. China markets took up about 62.48% The global market in 2015, followed by USA with the share of 23.31%.

Third, The global production of coconut water will increase from 1138.32 Million L in 2011 to 2310.08 Million L in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 15.00%. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of coconut water are Coconut Palm Group, VITA COCO, Coca-Cola(Zico), Yeniu, Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco). And the production of Coconut Palm Group occupied about 27.69% in 2015.

The global Organic Coconut Water market was 2270 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 6230 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% between 2019 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Organic Coconut Water market:

VITA COCO, Coca-Cola(Zico), Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco), Naked Juice, Maverick Brands, Taste Nirvana, C2O Pure Coconut Water, Tradecons GmbH, Amy & Brian, Edward & Sons, Sococo, PECU, Grupo Serigy, CocoJal, UFC Coconut Water, CHI Coconut Water, Green Coco Europe, Koh Coconut

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Organic Coconut Water Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Organic Coconut Water market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Organic Coconut Water, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Organic Coconut Water market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Organic Coconut Water market?

✒ How are the Organic Coconut Water market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Pure Coconut Water

Mixed Coconut Water

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

0-14 yrs

15-34 yrs

35-54 yrs

55 yrs up

Organic Coconut Water Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Organic Coconut Water industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Organic Coconut Water industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Organic Coconut Water industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Organic Coconut Water industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Organic Coconut Water industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Organic Coconut Water industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Organic Coconut Water industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Organic Coconut Water industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Organic Coconut Water markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Organic Coconut Water market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Organic Coconut Water market.

Table of Contents

1 Organic Coconut Water Market Overview

1.1 Organic Coconut Water Product Overview

1.2 Organic Coconut Water Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pure Coconut Water

1.2.2 Mixed Coconut Water

1.3 Global Organic Coconut Water Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Organic Coconut Water Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Organic Coconut Water Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Organic Coconut Water Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Organic Coconut Water Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Organic Coconut Water Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Organic Coconut Water Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Organic Coconut Water Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Organic Coconut Water Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Organic Coconut Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Organic Coconut Water Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organic Coconut Water Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Organic Coconut Water Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Organic Coconut Water Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 VITA COCO

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 VITA COCO Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Coca-Cola(Zico)

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Coca-Cola(Zico) Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco) Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Naked Juice

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Naked Juice Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Maverick Brands

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Maverick Brands Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Taste Nirvana

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Taste Nirvana Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 C2O Pure Coconut Water

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 C2O Pure Coconut Water Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Tradecons GmbH

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Tradecons GmbH Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Amy & Brian

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Amy & Brian Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Edward & Sons

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Organic Coconut Water Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Edward & Sons Organic Coconut Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Sococo

3.12 PECU

3.13 Grupo Serigy

3.14 CocoJal

3.15 UFC Coconut Water

3.16 CHI Coconut Water

3.17 Green Coco Europe

3.18 Koh Coconut

4 Organic Coconut Water Market Status and Outlook by Regions

$

