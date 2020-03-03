Organic Deodorant Market Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Countries, Type, Drivers by 2025
In global market, the following companies are covered:
EO Products
Green Tidings
Sundial Brands LLC
Lavanila Laboratories
The Honest Company, Inc
Neal’s Yard (Natural Remedies) Limited
The Green People Company Limited
Schmidt’s Deodorant Company LLC
North Coast Organics, LLC
Laverana GmbH & Co. KG
The Natural Deodorant Co
Bubble and Bee Organic
Sensible Organics
Vi-Tae
Truly’s Natural Products
Beach Organics Skincare
Nature’s Gate
Erbaviva
Primal Pit Paste
Stinkbug Naturals
Market Segment by Product Type
Spray
Stick
Roll On
Other
Market Segment by Application
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Drug Store/Pharmacies
Specialty Stores
Online
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Organic Deodorant status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Organic Deodorant manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Deodorant are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
