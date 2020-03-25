Organic Personal Care Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)

The global Organic Personal Care market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Organic Personal Care market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Market: Dynamics

The report provides readers with a clear picture of the growth dynamics affecting the market, including a detailed elaboration on the key factors driving and restraining the market’s growth. The organic personal care market is prone to fluctuations due to the variety of factors affecting its growth trajectory, and thus solid analysis is required to establish a steady presence in the market. The growing competition in the organic personal care market has resulted in a situation where failure to understand the market’s operating conditions can lead to severe failure of product lines, making this section crucial for readers interested in carving out a significant share in the global organic personal care market.

Global Organic Personal Care Market: Segmentation

The report provides a detailed discussion on the prospects of the leading segments of the global organic personal care market from 2017 to 2022. The historical growth patterns of the segments from 2012 to 2017 are also described in the report to provide a solid background for the reliable forecasts made regarding the likely growth trajectory of the segments in the coming years. The product type, sales channel, gender, and geographical segments of the global organic personal care market are assessed in the report. All the segments of the organic personal care market are profiled in the report to provide a granular overview of the market.

By product type, the report assesses hair care products, skin care products, makeup and color cosmetics, and fragrances. Of these, hair care products are likely to dominate the global organic personal care market in the coming years due to their widespread demand and rising demand from the male demographic. The hair care products segment is expected to account for 30.5% of the global organic personal care market in 2022, rising to US$5.7 bn at a strong 11.3% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

By sales channel, the report assesses the figures for professional salons, online stores, modern trade channels, drug stores, specialty stores, and others. Geographically, the report examines the presence of the organic personal care market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is likely to dominate proceedings in the global organic personal care market in the coming years, with the regional market expected to rise from US$3.4 bn to US$5.8 bn over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Global Organic Personal Care Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report profiles leading players in the organic personal care market in order to provide readers with a clear idea of the competitive dynamics of the market. Key companies operating in the global organic personal care market include Johnson and Johnson Consumer Inc., The Body Shop, Amway, Estee Lauder, Kao Corporation, L’Occitane en Provence, Natura Cosmeticos SA, The Hain Celestial Group, Kiehl’s, and Loreal SA.

