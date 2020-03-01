Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2016 – 2026

Rise in incidences of orthopaedic diseases and bone injuries is fuelling the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market growth

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/873

The global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is anticipated to be valued at nearly US$ 12,500 Mn in terms of revenue by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% over the assessment period. The global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is expected to represent nearly US$ 5,000 Mn in terms of incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026.

Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2016–2026 X-Ray System segment is anticipated to be the largest segment among orthopaedic imaging equipment market product type segments, which accounted for nearly US$ 2,500 Mn in 2016 and is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,500 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. This segment is projected to create absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 100 Mn in 2017 over 2016 CT-Scanner segment is estimated to register a 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period and be valued at nearly US$ 3,000 Mn by 2026 end. The segment is estimated to gain 48 BPS by 2026. Revenue from the CT-Scanner segment in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is expected to grow 1.7x by 2026 end as compared to that in 2016 EOS Imaging Systems segment revenue in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is expected to grow 5.1x by 2026 end as compared to that in 2016 MRI System segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 70 Mn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from this segment in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is expected to grow 1.4x by 2026 end as compared to that in 2016 Ultrasound segment is anticipated to record absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 100 Mn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from this segment in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is expected to grow 1.9x by 2026 end as compared to that in 2016 Nuclear Imaging System segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 30 Mn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from this segment in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is expected to grow 1.6x by 2026 end as compared to that in 2016.

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/873

Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type, 2016–2026

The X-ray System segment is expected to remain the most attractive segment in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market with an attractiveness index of 1.7. The CT-Scanner segment is anticipated to be the second-most attractive segment in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market with an attractiveness index of 1.3 over the forecast period.

“Fusion and multimodality of diagnostic equipment to be the latest trend in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market

Fusion and multimodality of diagnostic equipment is one of the important trends likely to govern the global orthopaedic imaging equipment in the coming decade. For specialties such as spinal radiosurgery, the merger of MRI and CT imaging techniques creates an opportunity to run the full range of imaging scans simultaneously from the same place and time. The fusion also allows to merge the information from corresponding imaging modalities for additional or customised set of information. Additionally, fusion imaging and multimodality offers a comfort level to patients as it does not need repositioning and requires less time. In addition, companies are now focussing on the development of imaging modalities to overcome the existing limitation of CT scans for orthopaedic imaging. For example, CT scans have a limitation of multiple rotation, due to which they cannot capture weight-bearing images. However, manufacturers such as Carestream have come up with an innovative solution to this. The company has developed “OnSight 3D Extremity System” that offers high quality point of care imaging for sports and orthopaedic practices.” — Analyst – Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, Market Insights

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/873/SL

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108

E-mail id- [email protected]

Web- https://www.xploremr.com