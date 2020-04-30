Orthopedic Devices Market Size and Share to Register a CAGR of 4.4% by 2025 | Insights, Dynamics, Upcoming Trends, Business Overview and Leading Key Players

Global Orthopedic Devices Market 2018-2025:

The global orthopedic devices market is projected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The orthopedic devices industry is a propelling market with several players in the market such as DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Conmed Corporation, NuVasive.

The growth of the global orthopedic devices market is driven by numerous distinguished factors like increasing geriatric population, rising range of sports injuries and growing range of road accidents. Technological advancements to rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries and support the global orthopedic devices market during the forecast period. In 2018, the global Orthopedic devices market size was valued at USD 36.66 billion and estimated to project the value of USD 51.25 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Increasing aging population is one of the key issues that support the expansion of the global orthopedic devices market. The geriatric population is an additional liable to joint injury that drives the necessity for orthopedic devices. Moreover, rising health care awareness among the patient population additionally propels the market growth. By 2050, quite 2 hundredth of the global population is anticipated to be within the people of 60 years. Thus, rising lifetime among the geriatric population drives the demand for health care services that successively would also drive the demand for global orthopedic devices market.

The global orthopedic devices market is categorized into several segmentations including type overview and regional overview.

Based on the type overview, the global Orthopedic devices market is fragmented into Orthobiologics, Bone Allograft, Bone Growth Factors and Spinal Stimulation, Bone Graft Substitutes, Stem Cell Therapy, Viscosupplementation, Join Reconstruction, Ankle Replacement, Digits Replacements, Elbow Replacement, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Shoulder Replacement, Spinal Devices, Spinal Fusion, Devices, Spinal Non-Fusion Devices, Trauma Fixation Devices, Internal Fixator Devices, External Fixator Devices, Arthroscopic Devices, Arthroscopes, Arthroscopic Hand Instrument, Fluid Management Devices, Power Saver Devices, Radiofrequency Probe, Drill Guide, Orthopedic Accessories, Bone Cement, Castling System, Removal System, Orthopedic Braces and Support System, Spinal Orthosis, Ankle Braces and Supports, Knee Braces and Support, Wrist Braces, Upper Extremity Braces.

Looping onto the regional overview, the global Orthopedic devices market is a wide range to North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, U.K., France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of the World. Geographically, in 2017 North America dominated the world Orthopedic devices market. The dominance of the region was majorly thanks to increasing awareness among the patient population for Orthopedic injuries, rising income, and presence of distinguished players within the region.

Some of the key players having presence in the global orthopedic devices market are DePuy Synthes, Inc., Smith and Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Conmed Corporation and others.

