Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market to Witness Massive Growth in 2025 | Key Players Conmed Linvatec, Depuy Orthopedics, Inc., DGIMED Ortho, DJO Global

The Global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market is expected to reach USD 13.43 Billion by 2025, from USD 7.58 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market, By Material Type (Absorbable, Non-Absorbable, Titanium Stainless Steel), By Fixation Techniques (Internal Fixation, External Fixation), By Application (Hip Orthopedic, Joint reconstruction, Knee Orthopedic, Spine Orthopedic, Trauma Fixation, Craniomaxillofacial Orthopedic, Dental Orthopedic, Others), By End Users (Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Emergency Medical Services), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market

Orthopedic trauma is the branch of orthopedic surgery focusing in complications related to the bones, joints, and soft tissues which includes muscles, tendons and ligaments of the entire body. The orthopedic trauma care covers the range of simple isolated fractures to severe life threatening accidents with multiple broken bones. The increasing number of sport injuries and fractures are driving the market. According to Stanford children’s health, children under the age of 14 or up to 14, nearly 3.5 million children gets hurt while playing sports or during the recreational activities. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), each year around 2 million injuries of high school athletes, 5 lacs visits from doctor and 30 thousand hospitalizations took place. According to Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), under the age 25, nearly 400,000 people die due to road accidents each year globally on an average over 1,000 a day.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing rate of geriatric population

Growing number of orthopedic disease instances

Increasing number of road accidents, fractures and sports injuries

Rising incidence of spinal disorders

Growing preference for minimal invasive spinal surgeries

High cost of devices and procedures

Low availability of super specialized professionals

Market Segmentation: Global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market

The global orthopedic trauma devices market is segmented on the basis of material type, fixation techniques, application, end users and geography.

Based on material type the market is segmented into absorbable, non-absorbable and titanium stainless steel.

Based on fixation techniques the market is segmented into internal and external fixation techniques. Internal fixation techniques are sub segmented by product type into screws, intramedullary nails, plates & screws and others. External fixation techniques are sub segmented by product type into unilateral fixators, circular fixators and hybrid fixators.

Based on the application the market is segmented into hip orthopedic devices, joint reconstruction, knee orthopedic devices, spine orthopedic devices, trauma fixation devices, craniomaxillofacial orthopedic devices, dental orthopedic devices and others.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into the orthopedic clinics, hospitals and emergency medical services.

Based on geography the global orthopedic trauma devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market

The global orthopedic trauma devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic trauma devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market competitors/players: Global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are:

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions,

Arthrex,

Ascension Orthopedics,

Bioretec,

Conmed Linvatec,

Depuy Orthopedics, Inc.,

DGIMED Ortho,

DJO Global,

Emerge Medical,

Hand Biomechanics,

Integra LifeSciences,

Intelligent Implant Systems,

Internal Fixation Systems,

Medtronic,

Merlot OrthopediX,

Orthofix,

Osteomed,

Rigid FX Corporation,

Semprus Biosciences,

Skeletal Dynamics LLC,

Small Bone Innovations, Inc,

Smith & Nephew,

Stryker Corporation,

Suspension Orthopaedic Solutions,

Synthes,

Tornier, Inc,

TriMed, Inc.,

Vilex,

Wright Medical,

Zimmer Holdings, Inc.,

Among Others

Research Methodology: Global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

