Outdoor Power Equipment Market Outlook And Deep Study Of Top Key Players: American Honda Motor Co., Inc., The Toro Company, Stihl, Mtd, Ariens., Yamabiko Corporation

Global outdoor power equipment market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Few of the key players are listed below-Husqvarna AB (publ); Deere & Company.; American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; The Toro Company; Stihl; MTD; Ariens.; YAMABIKO Corporation; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc; Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd; Briggs & Stratton Corporation; AL-KO.; Stiga S.P.A.; Emak S.p.A.; Robert Bosch GmbH; Makita U.S.A., Inc.; Schiller Grounds Care, Inc.; Excel Industries Inc; CHERVON (China) Trading Co., Ltd.; Jacobsen Division of Textron among others.

Product definition-:Outdoor power equipment are used both for the commercial and residential applications. Some of the common types of outdoor power equipment are lawn mowers, saws, tillers & cultivators, snow throwers among others. This equipment can be placed outside the house or an attached garage as authorized by the official fire code.

Segmentation has been done on the basis of-:

By Equipment Type

Lawn Mowers Riding Lawn Mowers Zero-Turn-Radius Mowers (ZTR) Lawn Tractors and Garden Tractors Rear Engine Riding Mowers Non-Riding Lawn Mowers Robotic Lawn Mowers Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers Self-Propelled Mowers Push Mowers

Saws

Trimmers & Edgers Trimmers and Brush Cutters Hedge Trimmers Walk-Behind Edgers and Trimmers

Blowers Backpack Handheld

Tillers & Cultivators

Snow Throwers

Others

By Power Source

Fuel Powered

Electric Powered Corded Cordless



By Application

Commercial

Residential

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, Husqvarna announced the launch of their new outdoor power products which are specially designed for garden, park, and forest care. These new products are specially designed so they can meet the Indian needs. Many of these products are available with either petrol engines or battery powered engines which allow a wide variety of applications and situations. Husqvarna India aims to promote sustainable agriculture in the Indian agro-industry by using its advanced power tools with higher fuel efficiency to help reduce operating costs by implementing greener technology

In January 2015, MTD products announced the acquisition of CORE Outdoor Power. CORE introduced its motor technology to the outdoor electrical equipment industry about four years ago, while it has matured and gained popularity on the market. Along with MTD, CORE will be able to get the resources which they require to accelerate the business and this acquisition will help the MTD to strengthen their market position

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for landscaping services will accelerate the market growth

Increasing adoption of battery- powered outdoor power equipment also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Growing interest of homeowners in gardening services will augment the market growth

Growing demand for push walk behind mowers will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High maintenance cost will hamper the market growth

Availability of outdoor power equipment at lease will also hinder the growth of this market

