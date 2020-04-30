Oxo Alcohols Market Revenue 2020 | Develop Rapidly by The DOW Chemical Company o BASF SE o Exxon Mobil Corporation o Eastman Chemical Company o Evonik Industries

To have a powerful business growth and success in this swiftly changing marketplace, companies must plump for this Oxo Alcohols market report which benefits them by giving a broad range of information. This market survey provides key information about the industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This global market report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. A comprehensive Oxo Alcohols market report is mainly segmented based on type, application, and region.

The Global Oxo Alcohols Market is expected to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2025, from USD 15.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Oxo Alcohols Market, By Type (N-Butanol, 2- Ethylhexanol, ISO Butanol, Other OXO Alcohols), Application (Acrylates, Glycol Ethers, Acetates, Lubes, Resins, Solvents, Plasticizers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Oxo Alcohols Market

Oxo alcohols are prepared by a two-step process. Firstly it is to convert ole fins to alcohols by reaction with syn gas followed by hydrogenation of the resultant aldehyde. This is done in the presence of rhodium catalyst. Different olefins such as propylene, ethylene and acetylene are used for the preparation of different kinds of oxo alcohols. The key oxo alcohols for various end-user industries are isononanol, 2-ethylhexanol, 2-propylheptanol, n-butanol and iso-butanol. They are used in the manufacturing of phthalates as a solvents and intermediates. Phthalates are used for manufacturing vinyl plasticizers. These plasticizers have applications in various end-use industries such as automotive, buildings & construction, and consumer goods. These applications account for the major driving factors for this market. The market for Oxo-alcohols is chiefly driven by escalating demand from the plasticizers as well as the solvents industry. In May 2017, Ineos acquired Arkema’s oxo alcohol business for integrating the Oxochimie joint venture and growing the global market presence in oxo alcohols, aldehydes & derivatives. They produce butanol, 2-ethyl hexanol and oxoaldehydes on behalf of its parent companies.

Top Key Players:

o The DOW Chemical Company

o BASF SE

o Exxon Mobil Corporation

o Eastman Chemical Company

o Evonik Industries

o The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited (India),

o Oxea GmbH (Germany),

o Ineos (Switzerland),

o LG Chem Ltd (South Korea),

o BAX Chemicals (Netherlands),

o Qatar Petroleum (Qater),

o Arkema SA (France),

o ZAK S.A. (Poland),

o Sasol Limited (South Africa),

o Indu Nissan Oxo Chemicals Industries Ltd (India),

o Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan),

o PDIT Group Ltd (Russia),

o Apratim International (India),

o Dhiren Chemical Industries (India)

Market Drivers:

o Increasing demand for butyl acrylates, 2-eh acrylates

o Increasing application scope in solvent formulations for usage in printing inks, cleaners & polish

Market Restraints:

o Fluctuating raw material prices such as crude oil and derivatives

o Stringent environmental regulations associated with the oxo alcohols industry

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

o N-Butanol

o 2- Ethylhexanol

o ISO Butanol

o Other OXO Alcohols

By Application

o Acrylates

o Glycol Ethers

o Acetates

o Lubes

o Resins

o Solvents

o Plasticizers

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Oxo Alcohols Market

The global oxo alcohols market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of distilled spirits market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In May 2011, Oxea company had launched a range of products under the brand name Oxsoft in order to support the increasing market shift to phthalate-free and non-VOC plasticizers. Due to launch of this product it will benefit in increase the product portfolio of the company.

